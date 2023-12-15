Labour announces candidate for North Yorkshire mayor
The party has selected David Skaith who was born in Harrogate to stand in the contest due to take place in May 2024.
Mr Skaith will be up against 28-year-old Tory candidate Keane Duncan to lead the newly-created combined authority after a devolution deal was agreed with the Government last year.
He is a local business owner who has been chair of the York High Street Forum, aiming to build a strong city centre over three years.
Mr Skaith said, “It is an honour to be selected as Labour’s candidate for North Yorkshire Mayor. We need the first ever Mayor of North Yorkshire to be a strong voice on the side of local residents. I am passionate about growing our local economy through strong industry and business, restoring the reliable transport connections we desperately need and delivering on the priorities of our communities here in North Yorkshire.
“We have been taken for granted by the Conservatives for too long, and our region is being left behind as a result. We have so much to offer, and as North Yorkshire’s mayor I will always fight for what we deserve.”
The Conservatives are expected to take the mayoral contest, holding the vast majority of the seats in North Yorkshire, but the party’s current position in the polls could see an upset next year alongside the country’s local elections.
Mr Duncan has been campaigning since this summer with eye-catching pledges such as record international investment and franchising bus services to improve local routes.