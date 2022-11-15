Labour has revealed the shortlist of candidates to represent the party in Sheffield Central at the next general election.

The safe seat is up for grabs after the constituency’s current MP Paul Blomfield announced in February he would be standing down at the next election – which is not due until 2024 – after more than a decade.

Labour’s longlist of six became four yesterday.

Those on the shortlist are: comedian Eddie Izzard, local councillors Abtisam Mohamed and Jayne Dunn, and Dr Rizwana Lala.

Eddie Izzard. (Picture: Habibur Rahman)

Famous journalist Paul Mason and activist Mike Buckley are no longer in the race.

A final decision is expected to be made in December.

Reaction

Candidates shared their reactions to the news on social media.

Councillor Abtisam Mohamed.

Eddie Izzard said: “I’m honoured to be in the final round for the Sheffield Central nomination.

“Since 2008 I have been working towards entering parliament and to do so as the MP for the wonderful city and people of Sheffield, would be a dream come true.

“What has become clear is that members of Sheffield Central are responding to me – not because I’m an actor, a comedian or trans – but because of my ambition to put Sheffield brighter, bolder, stronger on the map.”

Abtisam Mohamed tweeted: “I’m thrilled to announce I have been shortlisted for Sheffield Central.

Dr Rizwana Lala.

“It’s been wonderful to speak to so many members in the last few weeks. Thank you for all of your support.

“If you would like to have a chat or join my campaign please get in touch.”

Dr Rizwana Lala posted: “I’m on the shortlist. Thank you so so much. We’re doing it. Join our campaign.”

Jayne Dunn said: “I am delighted and humbled to be shortlisted to be Sheffield Central‘s next Labour MP.

Councillor Jayne Dunn.

“I have the backing of the best of our trade union movement and have a track record of delivering for our city.

“I have been overwhelmed with the support I have received so far. Thank you.”

Mr Buckley tweeted: “Disappointed not to have been shortlisted for Sheffield Central but I gladly wish the four remaining candidates the very best of luck over the next three weeks. All are running great campaigns well worth watching.”