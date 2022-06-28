Labour could take 14 Yorkshire seats from Tories by matching Wakefield swing

Simon Lightwood won back Wakefield for Labour with a 12.7 per cent swing from the Tories in an election called after sitting MP Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of a sexual offence and sent to prison.

Labour threw huge resources at the by-election while Conservative campaigning was more muted, with a planned visit by Boris Johnson called off.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Labour say that replicating the swing seen in Wakefield at the next election would allow them to take 14 more seats in Yorkshire.

Keir Starmer and Simon Lightwood celebrated the by-election win by speaking to activists in Ossett.

Among its top targets are Dewsbury, where a 1.4 per cent swing is required to win the seat away from Mark Eastwood; Keighley where Robbie Moore needs to hold off a 2.1 per cent swing and Pudsey, where a 3.2 per cent swing is needed to take the seat from current MP and Housing Minister Stuart Andrew.

Other seats that would be taken include Don Valley, Colne Valley, Calder Valley, Shipley, Rother Valley, Penistone & Stocksbridge, Scunthorpe, York Outer and Scarborough & Whitby.

A 10.8 per cent swing would also win back Morley and Outwood, a seat previously held by Ed Balls until he lost to Andrea Jenkyns in 2015. She currently has a majority of over 11,000.

Labour needs an 11 per cent swing nationally to win the next general election.

Simon Lightwood speaks to the media after winning the Wakefield by-election.

Louise Haigh, Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary and Sheffield Hallam MP, said: “Winning back Wakefield puts us firmly on the path to No. 10.

“The people of Wakefield have spoken, and the time is up for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

“Simon Lightwood’s campaign in Wakefield was based on the priorities of local people and on restoring integrity and trust in politics.

“We are so proud of the faith that the people of Wakefield have put in Labour again and we will be fighting to earn those votes right across Yorkshire and deliver a Labour Government as soon as possible.”

At The Yorkshire Post, we are committed to speaking truth to power on behalf of the people who call God’s Own County their home. Our political team and Westminster Correspondent are Yorkshire's eyes and ears in the corridors of power.