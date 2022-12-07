Labour forces Government to reveal PPE contracts as part of investigation into Tory peer

The Government is set to release PPE contract documents after Labour forced a vote in the House of Commons last night.

Labour’s binding motion requiring the Government to release papers relating to contracts for Medpro passed unopposed.

It comes after Baroness Michelle Mone took a leave of absence from the House of Lords following allegations that the firm had been awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Mone has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have previously said she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.

File photo dated 21/06/17 of Baroness Michelle Mone ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, in the House of Lords. Tory peer Baroness Mone, who is at the centre of controversy over her alleged links to a firm awarded a PPE contract, will take a leave of absence from the House of Lords with immediate effect, the PA news agency understands. Issue date: Tuesday December 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS PPE. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Reports – denied by Lady Mone – have suggested the peer may have profited from the firm winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.

The entrepreneur, who founded lingerie firm Ultimo, claims the accusations have been “unjustly” levelled against her.

Speaking in relation to Labour’s motion, health minister Will Quince told the Commons: “The Government is committed to releasing information when all investigations are concluded.

“Our response will necessarily take into account the wider public interest and the commercially sensitive nature of the material.

“It is only right that we work with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the terms on which information might be shared, and I understand the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will soon begin a dialogue with the chair of the PAC on how we enact those information-sharing arrangements.”

Mr Quince concluded his speech, saying: “We have learned many lessons from this pandemic and when it comes to PPE we are on a stronger footing today than ever before.

“But the successes of our enormous national efforts at a time of unprecedented national crisis deserve to be recognised. People from all walks of life came together to protect people in the NHS and social care and in doing so, they saved lives.

“Even as we continue to learn and build a system fit for the future, this Government will remain enormously proud of everything that was achieved.”

Lady Mone intends to take a leave of absence from the House of Lords to “clear her name” over the allegations “unjustly” levelled against her.

A statement released by her office said: “With immediate effect, Baroness Mone will be taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her.”

The leave of absence means Lady Mone will not attend sittings of the House, vote on any proceedings, and will not be able to claim any allowance.

Parliamentary records indicate Lady Mone has not spoken in the Lords since March 2020, and her last recorded vote was on April 26 this year.

The Lords’ standards watchdog is investigating Lady Mone over her alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro, although this has been paused “while the matter is under investigation by the police or another agency as part of a criminal investigation”.

Angela Rayner MP, Labour’s deputy leader, said: “The Tories are out of excuses and have finally been shamed into conceding the release of these documents.

“Ministers must now confirm when, where and how this information will be released. This cannot be yet another Tory whitewash.