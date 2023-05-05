Labour have held on to Bradford Council after gaining two more councillors in the local elections.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party saw a strong performance in the area which saw the Conservatives lose three councillors, and the Greens pick up another two seats with five wards still to declare.

All over England, voters elected new councillors at several layers of local government, from districts and boroughs to regional mayors.

In Bradford, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four. This means 30 of 90 councillors were up for election in this cycle.

Bradford Council is electing new councillors

The council is currently Labour-controlled, with a significant majority. There are 52 Labour councillors, the Conservatives have 20, and the Greens and the Liberal Democrats each have six.

Counting in Bradford is taking place on Friday, May 5, starting from around 9.30am. It is expected all results will have been announced by 5pm.