Labour has held Barnsley Council after picking up three seats.

With one seat still to be declared, Sir Keir Starmer’s party kept control of the council after it picked up seats from independent candidates in Stairfoot, Dearne South and Monk Bretton.

The Liberal Democrats gained one councillor, giving them 10 representatives in total, while the Conservatives lost one of their three councillors.

Across the country, people are electing new councillors at district, borough and unitary authorities, as well as some regional mayors.

Barnsley Town Hall

In Barnsley, a third of council seats were up for election three years out of four. This means 21 of 63 councillors are up for election in this cycle.