All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Labour holds Barnsley Council: Local election results 2023

Labour has held Barnsley Council after picking up three seats.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 18:09 BST

With one seat still to be declared, Sir Keir Starmer’s party kept control of the council after it picked up seats from independent candidates in Stairfoot, Dearne South and Monk Bretton.

The Liberal Democrats gained one councillor, giving them 10 representatives in total, while the Conservatives lost one of their three councillors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across the country, people are electing new councillors at district, borough and unitary authorities, as well as some regional mayors.

Most Popular
Barnsley Town HallBarnsley Town Hall
Barnsley Town Hall

In Barnsley, a third of council seats were up for election three years out of four. This means 21 of 63 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

Before the election, the council was Labour-controlled, with a large majority. There were 45 Labour councillors, nine Liberal Democrats, three Conservatives, three independent councillors, one councillor for the Barnsley Independent Group and one Reform UK councillor.

Related topics:Barnsley CouncilLabourLiberal DemocratsKeir StarmerBarnsley