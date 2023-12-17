Labour leader Keir Starmer enjoys night out in Horsforth after official Leeds visit - sampling seabass at a Mediterranean restaurant
La Bistro in the suburb of Horsforth shared images of Mr Starmer meeting staff and revealed that he ordered the seabass at the family-run establishment.
His family, friends and protection team were also present at the small restaurant, which opened in 2015 and serves Greek, Italian and Turkish dishes.
In a Facebook post, the La Bistro management said: “A visit from Mr Starmer, his family and friends to our little bistro. He had heard about our lovely seabass and wanted to experience it himself. No politics were involved!”
Before his meal, Mr Starmer and his party are believed to have enjoyed drinks at nearby 17th-century pub The Queen's Arms.
The MP for Holborn and St Pancras was visiting Yorkshire for an engagement at the University of Leeds, where he studied law in the mid-1980s. After meeting students and staff, Mr Starmer posted on his official Facebook page that he had ‘never thought’ he would end up attending a prestigious university because of his working-class background, and added that his time at Leeds led to his career in law and position as director of the Crown Prosecution Service.