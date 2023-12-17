Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer dined at a Mediterranean restaurant in Leeds after an official engagement in the city, its owners have revealed.

La Bistro in the suburb of Horsforth shared images of Mr Starmer meeting staff and revealed that he ordered the seabass at the family-run establishment.

His family, friends and protection team were also present at the small restaurant, which opened in 2015 and serves Greek, Italian and Turkish dishes.

In a Facebook post, the La Bistro management said: “A visit from Mr Starmer, his family and friends to our little bistro. He had heard about our lovely seabass and wanted to experience it himself. No politics were involved!”

Before his meal, Mr Starmer and his party are believed to have enjoyed drinks at nearby 17th-century pub The Queen's Arms.