Labour on course for landslide victory in Wakefield by-election, new polling suggests

A survey carried out by Survation on behalf of campaigning platform 38 Degrees in the city has given Labour a 23 point lead over the Conservatives in the seat and suggests Keir Starmer’s party are on course to win 56 per cent of the vote, with the Conservatives on just 33 per cent.

More than 500 people living in the constituency were contacted between May 24 and June 1 for the poll.

It follows similar findings this weekend by polling agency JL Partners, which suggested Labour had a 20 point lead in the seat in advance of the vote on June 23.

Labour candidate Simon Lightwood is on course to be Wakefield's next MP, new polling has suggested.

James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and a former Downing Street pollster during Theresa May’s tenure, tweeted that the results indicated that “partygate has crystallised historic concerns about the Tories and turned the people of Wakefield decidedly against them”.

The key battleground seat is one of tens of constituencies Mr Johnson took from Labour in the so-called Red Wall during the 2019 general election. Wakefield had previously been held by Labour since 1932.

With the Tiverton and Honiton by-election due to be held on the same day as Wakefield, on June 23, the Conservatives face the prospect of losing seats to Labour in the North of England and the Liberal Democrats in the South West.

The by-elections are being held in controversial circumstances, with Tiverton and Honiton vacated by Neil Parish after he admitted to twice watching pornography in the Commons, while former Wakefield incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan quit after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has ordered members of his Shadow Cabinet to campaign at least three times each in Wakefield as the party aims to win back the seat.

The new Survation polling suggests the Liberal Democrats and Greens will receive just two per cent of the vote each, with Reform UK getting three per cent.

The Yorkshire Party and Britain First are forecast to receive one per cent of the vote each.

