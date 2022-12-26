Labour Party accused of ‘pointless political vendetta against hunting’

As hunts get ready today for traditional Boxing Day parades, the party’s shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said: “The Government must do more to close the loopholes that allow people to break the law, and to consign hunting to the history books.
“Labour is the party of animal welfare and in Government we will go further to protect animal welfare by putting an end to trail hunting.”
It comes as figures compiled by the party show 438 convictions – including 42 last year – were secured since 2010 under the Act.
But the Countryside Alliance, which campaigns for the return of the sport, accused Labour of harbouring a “pointless political vendetta against hunting” that would “waste even more legislative time”.
Chairman Nick Herbert said: “Labour’s position is utterly illogical and the large number of prosecutions under the Hunting Act only shows that the legislation is perfectly effective.
“Labour is drawing battle lines in the countryside when it should be trying to unite the country.”
Ministers in Westminster, however, have no plans to strengthen the legislation.
A Government spokesman said: “The Hunting Act 2004 makes it an offence to hunt a wild mammal with dogs and anyone who believes that an offence has taken place should report the matter to the police.
“Those found guilty under the Act are subject to the full force of the law.”