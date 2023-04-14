All Sections
Labour pulls leaflet criticising opponent for being 'from Dublin'

Labour has withdrawn an election leaflet after a candidate in Hull said residents should not vote for the Liberal Democrat candidate who is from Dublin.

Mason Boycott-Owen
By Mason Boycott-Owen
Published 14th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Election material from Jan Hornby, who is standing to be a councillor for the North Carr ward of Hull City Council, ended their message attacking the background of her opponent.

“P.S. Don’t forget that the choice is clear; a local Labour candidate that listens to residents and knows the area well, delivering positive change or a Liberal Democrat Candidate from Dublin!” the message read.

It is understood Labour HQ has ordered for the leaflet to be withdrawn.

Hull city centre
Hull city centre

A Hull Liberal Democrat s pokesperson said: “This dog- whistle politics belongs in the gutter but sadly it’s made its way into the playbook of Hull Labour Party. They should be ashamed.

“To target a political opponent with attacks based on where they were born is the lowest of the low.

“We know Garreth is a fantastic candidate and would be a great local champion for his area.

“It’s sad to see Labour resort to these sorts of tactics. One would hope they’d stop spreading division and apologise.”

The Labour Party was approached for comment.

