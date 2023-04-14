Labour has withdrawn an election leaflet after a candidate in Hull said residents should not vote for the Liberal Democrat candidate who is from Dublin.

Election material from Jan Hornby, who is standing to be a councillor for the North Carr ward of Hull City Council, ended their message attacking the background of her opponent.

“P.S. Don’t forget that the choice is clear; a local Labour candidate that listens to residents and knows the area well, delivering positive change or a Liberal Democrat Candidate from Dublin!” the message read.

It is understood Labour HQ has ordered for the leaflet to be withdrawn.

A Hull Liberal Democrat s pokesperson said: “This dog- whistle politics belongs in the gutter but sadly it’s made its way into the playbook of Hull Labour Party. They should be ashamed.

“To target a political opponent with attacks based on where they were born is the lowest of the low.

“We know Garreth is a fantastic candidate and would be a great local champion for his area.

“It’s sad to see Labour resort to these sorts of tactics. One would hope they’d stop spreading division and apologise.”