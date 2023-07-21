Labour has won a decisive victory in the Selby by-election as Keir Mather becomes the youngest MP in Parliament.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party comfortably overcame a 20,000 vote majority in the North Yorkshire Tory safe seat.

Keir Mather, 25, is now the youngest MP in the House of Commons, having won over 16,000 votes in Selby, with a majority of more than 4,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green party came in third place with 1,838 votes, narrowly ahead of the Yorkshire Party who came fourth with 1,503.

Labour’s Keir Mather becomes the UK's youngest MP.

The Liberal Democrats came fifth place with 1,188 votes.

Voters in the Selby & Ainsty constituency have “opened their doors to Labour in a way they weren’t four years ago,” the MP for Bradford South said.

Speaking from the count at Selby Leisure centre, Labour’s Judith Cummins told the PA news agency: “It’s a completely different landscape for us.

“People want a fresh start, it’s time for a change and they’re fed up with a Tory government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if we can make inroads here in North Yorkshire it will be very positive for Labour.

“People mentioned (Nigel Adams’ resignation) at the beginning but it’s more been about the economy, the cost of living crisis and the Government’s handling of it.”

Earlier tonight the Lib Dems took Somerton and Frome on a sizable swing.

Rishi Sunak was spared the prospect of being the first prime minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections on the same day as Labour failed to secure victory in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad