Sir Keir Starmer’s party comfortably overcame a 20,000 vote majority in the North Yorkshire Tory safe seat.
Keir Mather, 25, is now the youngest MP in the House of Commons, having won over 16,000 votes in Selby, with a majority of more than 4,000.
The Green party came in third place with 1,838 votes, narrowly ahead of the Yorkshire Party who came fourth with 1,503.
The Liberal Democrats came fifth place with 1,188 votes.
Voters in the Selby & Ainsty constituency have “opened their doors to Labour in a way they weren’t four years ago,” the MP for Bradford South said.
Speaking from the count at Selby Leisure centre, Labour’s Judith Cummins told the PA news agency: “It’s a completely different landscape for us.
“People want a fresh start, it’s time for a change and they’re fed up with a Tory government.
“I think if we can make inroads here in North Yorkshire it will be very positive for Labour.
“People mentioned (Nigel Adams’ resignation) at the beginning but it’s more been about the economy, the cost of living crisis and the Government’s handling of it.”
Earlier tonight the Lib Dems took Somerton and Frome on a sizable swing.
Rishi Sunak was spared the prospect of being the first prime minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections on the same day as Labour failed to secure victory in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
Tory Steve Tuckwell held on with a majority of just 495, down from the 7,210 Mr Johnson secured in 2019.