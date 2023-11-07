The Labour Party has announced its candidate for Tees Valley mayor as it hopes to topple Ben Houchen in next May’s election.

Darlington Borough councillor Chris McEwan has been selected by local party members to represent Labour in next year’s Tees Valley mayoral election, which is due to take place on May 2.

The deputy leader of Darlington Council, Mr McEwan has been a councillor since 1999 and is a former NHS Senior Executive.

Speaking after his selection, Mr McEwan said: “It’s an absolute honour to be selected as Labour’s candidate for Tees Valley Mayor. I grew up in Middlesbrough and have lived in Darlington with my family for over 30 years. Tees Valley made me who I am today, and I know its best days are ahead.”

“But after 13 years of the Conservatives prices are up, people across our region are struggling and the NHS is at breaking point.”

“I want to create a Tees Valley where everyone can share in success and our natural environment is protected. I know by working together we can unlock Tees Valley’s potential.

"I’ll implement a Clean Growth Guarantee, creating a new era for the Tees Valley, leading us toward green innovation and the jobs of the future. I’ll create a better connected Tees Valley by taking control of our bus network and improving transport links. And I’ll make sure nobody is left behind, by developing a comprehensive skills and workforce plan, focused on giving our young people the opportunities they need.”