Labour set to force fracking vote in Parliament to stop residents' fears coming true

In an interview with The Yorkshire Post, the former leaders laid out Labour’s complete opposition to fracking, and said that residents fear they will be sidestepped in local decisions.

During a visit to Misson in the Tory seat of Bassetlaw Mr Miliband spoke to local residents with concerns over fracking, and said that a number who voted Conservative at the last election won’t be doing so again.

“People feel betrayed and let down,” he said, adding that there is a “fear that the government will somehow find a way around all of those massive obstacles to it and still impose it on communities”.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Ed Miliband, Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero speaks to delegates during the Labour Party Annual Conference on September 26, 2022 in Liverpool, England The Labour Party hold their annual conference in Liverpool this year. Issues on the agenda are the cost of living crisis, including a call for a reinforced windfall tax, proportional representation and action on the climate crisis. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Yorkshire Post that Government plans to offer residents money, through consultations carried out by the fracking companies, were “taking advantage” of people struggling with the cost of living.

“I've had a number of Tory MPs, who I've spoken to who are deeply worried about this and who don't want it to happen, who stood on manifestos where they said it wasn't going to happen,” he said.

“We will try and force a vote in Parliament, and they're going to have to say where they stand, including in this constituency.

“The Conservative MPs will have to put their money where their mouth is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Miliband said that the decision on fracking did not represent the whole of the Conservative Party, but rather showed that a “fringe, extreme ideology” had taken over the party under Liz Truss, which was “anti-green energy, pro fracking, and defying logic”.