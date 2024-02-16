Labour Tees Valley mayoral candidate pledges to "open the books" on Teesworks at campaign launch

A function suite at the Riverside Stadium filled with regional party members listened as the Darlington councillor set out his stall to take on Conservative incumbent Ben Houchen, declaring, “I will be a mayor you can trust.”

Mr McEwan, a former senior administrator in the NHS, promised to “open up the books on Teesworks and the freeport to give businesses the confidence to invest.”

His pledge comes two weeks after a highly critical government report into Teesworks and Lord Houchen’s Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) which said standards at the regeneration project at the former Redcar steelworks "do not meet standards expected when managing public funds".

Labour candidate for Tees Valley Mayor Chris McEwan at his campaign launch with Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Middlesbrough FC's Riverside Stadium.

Teesworks joint venture partners Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney appeared to be criticised, as Mr McEwan said he aimed to create opportunities for everyone in the Tees Valley, “not just a small elite. And you know what I mean by that comment,” he said.

He also promised to follow in the footsteps of his fellow Labour metro mayor Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester by “taking back control” of Tees Valley’s buses, saying public transport in the area was “on its knees”.

Labour’s shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves spoke to the audience giving her support to Mr McEwan, saying: “The route to Downing Street runs through the Tees Valley”.

A demonstration outside the event saw activists reveal a banner which read: “Stop Peel’s Candidate”. It came as incumbent mayor Lord Houchen shared a video on social media criticising Mr McEwan for backing plans in 2015 to close Teesside Airport and build houses on the land when it was owned by developers Peel Group.

However, during his speech at the campaign launch, Mr McEwan gave his support to the airport, adding it was halfway through its own regeneration programme and he would see through its current plans for growth.