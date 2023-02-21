Labour will negotiate a better deal for farmers with the EU, Starmer to pledge

Labour will negotiate a better deal for British farmers with the European Union, Sir Keir Starmer will pledge today.

Speaking at the National Farmers' Union conference in Birmingham today, the Labour leader will tell farmers that they “deserve better” as he backs more homegrown produce and lower crime in rural areas.

It comes as the Government is warned by the NFU that the “clock is ticking” for it to back British farming and put “meaningful, tangible and effective meat on the bones of the commitments it has made”.

The Labour leader will say that the UK must take more steps to buy, make and sell more in Britain in order to make the country more prepared for the crises of the future.

Labour leader Keir Starmer during a visit to Thurrock , Essex, to meet police and Community Support Officers as they outline their plans to tackle local crime, the party's pledge for 13,000 more police and CSOs, and their plans to combat local drug dealing with neighbourhood policing teams. Picture date: Monday February 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

“That’s not protectionist. It’s the reality of delivering national resilience in this new era,” he will say.

Sir Keir will say that the end of Britain’s previous relationship with the EU, and the trade deals which the UK has replaced it with, have not delivered for farmers.

“It's been obvious for a long time that the Tories have given up on farmers,” he will tell the conference of more than 1,500 delegates.

“Labour’s approach to trade will be very different – I can promise you that. We want to remove barriers to exporters, not put them up. We want to protect high British standards, not water them down.

“We are going to talk to our friends in the European Union, and we are going to seek a better trading relationship for British farming.”

Sir Keir will also pledge that a Labour government would make sure that at least half of the food bought by the public sector will be locally produced or highly sustainable.

“We’re a changed party – from top to bottom. A party that is fit to serve, that is compassionate and competent, that aspires to govern for every corner of our country.

“And that seeks a new relationship with the countryside and farming communities on this basis.”

Delivering the opening address at the NFU conference, Minette Batters, its president, will lay out the three cornerstones needed to ensure a prosperous food and farming sector, by getting the most out of our current climate, achieving net zero, and not taking the UK’s food security for granted.

“More often than not – it has been incredibly hard getting government to back up its rhetoric with concrete actions,” she will say.

“The time is nearly up for government to demonstrate its commitment to food and farming in our great country, not just by saying they support us, but by showing us they do. I won’t let the opposition off the hook either, I believe the rural vote will be crucial in the next election.

“But the clock is ticking. It’s ticking for those farmers and growers facing costs of production higher than the returns they get for their produce.

“It’s ticking for the country, as inflation remains stubbornly high, and the affordability and availability of food come under strain.

“It’s ticking for our planet, as climate change necessitates urgent, concerted action to reduce emissions and protect our environment.

“And it’s ticking for government – to start putting meaningful, tangible and effective meat on the bones of the commitments it has made.

Yesterday the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHBD) said it was “thrilled” by the latest data from HMRC which showed that the value of the UK’s red meat exports has reached its highest levels since records began.

The total value of red meat shipments increased 22 per cent year-on-year, with beef exports bringing the biggest boost to the figures, driven by the recovery of trade to the EU.