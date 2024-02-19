All Sections
Leader calls for ‘antisemitic’ comments councillor to consider future

The leader of North Yorkshire Council has called on a long-serving councillor to consider her position as an elected community representative over ‘antisemitic’ comments she made on social media.
Stuart Minting
By Stuart Minting
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 16:46 GMT

Long-serving Liberal Democrat councillor and former mayor of Harrogate has been suspended by her national party over a series of “antisemitic” comments about the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Shortly after learning of Councillor Pat Marsh’s comments on Twitter in which she described Jews as “vile”, “evil” and “a disgrace to the world”, the national party said it had also launched an investigation into the remarks, while North Yorkshire Council’s Liberal Democrats immediately suspended her from the group.

A spokesperson for the national Liberal Democrat Party said: “These appalling antisemitic views have no place in our party. Ms Marsh has been removed from the council group and has been reported to the council’s standards officer.”

Councillor Pat MarshCouncillor Pat Marsh
Councillor Pat Marsh

Councillor Carl Les, leader of the authority’s Conservative group, said Councillor Pat Marsh had been a senior member of the Liberal Democrats group until the comments came to light, rather than a novice councillor who had made a mistake.

Coun Les said: “I think the tweets she has made may be criminal, that’s for others to investigate and decide. I would think she should consider her position. The comments I have seen are outrageous and offensive.

“I understand a number of complaints have been made to the monitoring officer. I don’t follow Pat Marsh’s Twitter account so I haven’t seen these before, but I understand there is a number of them.”

Coun Les, who has led the authority since 2015, has previously underlined he understands prejudice having grown up as the son of a refugee from Poland and wants North Yorkshire to be a multi-cultural and a welcoming place for all.

North Yorkshire County Council leader Carl Les. Photo: NYCC.North Yorkshire County Council leader Carl Les. Photo: NYCC.
North Yorkshire County Council leader Carl Les. Photo: NYCC.

He said: “There is no place in our society, in our county or in our council for discrimination, prejudice or hate in any form.”

