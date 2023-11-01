Leeds Bradford Airport will have to wait another three weeks to find out whether it will get permission to operate more night flights.

A planning condition states it can operate up to 2,920 flights between 11pm and 7am in the summer season (May – October).

It exceeded that limit last year and Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) claims it committed the same offence this summer, by running at least 473 extra night-time flights, and should be taken to court by Leeds City Council.

The airport has submitted a series of Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development applications, claiming they show that some of those flights, including those involving quieter planes, should not be counted towards the quota.

Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Tony Johnson.

The airport said it wants those applications to be approved, as that will mean that its night-time operations during the summer months were lawful.

The council was due to make a decision today, but said it has pushed the deadline back to Wednesday, November 22 so it “has appropriate time to consider all the available evidence”.

Leeds Bradford Airport has previously said it is not seeking to operate an "unlimited" number of night flights, but wants an exemption for quieter aircraft and emergency flights.

It comes after a council investigation found the airport had not adhered to the night-time restriction in the summer of 2022, when it exceeded the limit by more than 25 per cent – operating 3,667 night-time flights.

The council said the airport agreed to stick to the limit in future, but it would consider legal action if there was another breach.