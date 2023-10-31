Campaigners claim Leeds Bradford Airport should be taken to court because it has exceeded a limit on night-time flights for a second consecutive year.

A condition set out when the airport was granted planning permission in 1994 states it can only operate up to 2,920 flights between 11pm and 7am in the summer season (May – October).

The airport exceeded that limit last year and Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) claims it committed the same offence this summer, by running at least 473 extra night-time flights, and should be taken to court by Leeds City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) said its own “interpretation” of the planning restrictions show it stuck to the limit.

Leeds Bradford Airport

The airport said it submitted a series of Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development applications last month which show that some of those flights, including those involving quieter planes, should not be counted towards the quota.

“We are currently following a process to clarify the correct interpretation of planning conditions,” a spokeswoman added.

LBA has previously said it is not seeking to operate "unlimited" night flights, but wants an exemption for quieter aircraft and emergency flights.

The council will make a final decision next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Foren, who chairs the group, said: “The reality is that every extra flight means more noise harming people’s health and more pollution, damaging our climate and the air we breathe.

“The night-flight rules exist to protect public health and our environment – LBA should be forced to stick to them.”

A council investigation found the airport had not adhered to the night-time restriction last summer, when it exceeded the limit by more than 25 per cent – operating 3,667 night-time flights.

The council said the airport agreed to stick to the limit in future, but it would consider legal action if there was another breach.