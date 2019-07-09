Leeds councillor’s over-75 TV licence plea

A senior member of Leeds City Council is set to call on the government to reinstate free TV licences for all over 75s.

The current arrangement for government-funded free TV licence for over-75s ends next year, and BBC announced last month it would only be able to cover the cost for low income over-75s on pension credit.

The councillor has called on the government to reinstate free licences for over-75s.

Rebecca Charlwood, the council’s executive member for health and well-being, is set to present a motion, known as a white paper, to a full Leeds City Council meeting this week. It calls on the government to reinstate the free licence for all over-75s.

It reads: “This Council believes free TV licences are an invaluable lifeline to thousands of older people in Leeds at risk of social isolation.

“Council therefore opposes the proposal to scrap this vital pensioner benefit and calls on the Government to honour the promise made in the Conservative 2017 manifesto and fully fund the TV licence for all over 75s.”

Council members will vote on the motion at the meeting on Wednesday, July 10.