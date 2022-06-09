Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy was sent a racist death threat by Glenn Broadbent in August 2020.

Glenn Broadbent was given a suspended 12 month prison sentence and fined £2,000 last month after using a pseudonym to send a vile message to Mr Lammy on Twitter which said: "Are you hanging from a tree monkey boy? You will hang from a lamppost if you are not careful."

It can now be revealed that Broadbent has stood for election to Leeds Council on 12 occasions in the past 40 years and was quoted as a spokesperson for a local branch of the party last summer.

Mr Lammy said today it was "truly despicable" that a Tory candidate had been behind the death threat. The Conservative Party said it "utterly deplores" the remarks and Broadbent is no longer a member of the party.

Broadbent told The Yorkshire Post today he had resigned from the party last month in advance of the court case. He said he was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour and the distress he had caused to Mr Lammy from the tweet sent in August 2020.

Mr Lammy highlighted the tweet to his 750,000 social media followers at the time, asked for a police investigation into the comment and said “Vile racists will not silence me.”

In October that year, he also publicly raised the message with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey after saying he had been informed at that stage the police were unable to investigate further because the social media company had “refused to assist in their investigation”.

Broadbent, aged 62 and of Greenside Road, Leeds, admitted in court last month to sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message which was grossly offensive and sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message which was menacing, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and was fined £2,000.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

Broadbent was also made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting Mr Lammy.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy said today: “It’s truly despicable that a 12-time Conservative candidate sent me a racist death threat.

“This raises serious questions for the Conservatives about the prevalence of anti-Black racism in their party.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Mr Broadbent is no longer a member of the Conservative Party. We utterly deplore these comments.”

In an emailed statement, Broadbent said he had resigned from the Tory Party on May 18 as a result of the incident - six days before the court hearing.

He said: “This offence was committed almost two years ago, I cannot recall the exact circumstances other than I was in drink and was browsing Twitter. There can be no excuse for my behaviour.

“I am deeply ashamed of the offence and the distress caused to David Lammy MP, his family and any other persons who were offend by my message. Considering the recent murder of Sir David Amess MP, I realise how irresponsible and disgusting my actions were.

“No public servant should be subjected to such behaviour and there are no excuses for my behaviour. I extend my sincere apologies to David Lammy MP.

“I know members of Leeds City Conservative Federation will be disgusted by my behaviour and rightly so. I also know that the members I know are good people trying their best to help their communities. My comments have no place in an open, inclusive and diverse Conservative Party.”

Public records show Broadbent stood for election to Leeds Council on 12 occasions between 1983 and 2008 in the wards of Bramley, Armley, Wortley and Farnley & Wortley but was not successful on any occasion.

In June last year, he was quoted as a spokesperson for the Farnley & Wortley Conservatives in an online story about a consultation on the relocation of a local Post Office.

Broadbent’s social media posts have previously been the subject of controversy.

In 2008 in the run-up to the Farnley & Wortley by-election, Broadbent came to national attention due to a post on his Facebook page which read: “Proud to be English and sick of paying tax to support lazy people, imported spongers and subsidising the Scots and the Welsh”.

Following criticism by Welsh politicians, he subsequently issued an apology “for any offence caused” and said there was “certainly no intention to do so”.

