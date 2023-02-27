Leeds station transformation: Next stage of £46m project about to get underway

The next phase of a £46m project that will transform the entrance to Leeds station is due to get underway next month.

Leeds City Council said workers will pedestrianise New Station Street, and provide outdoor seating and rest areas.

The existing taxi rank will also be relocated to Bishopgate Street, where a large and well-lit shelter will be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two large lifts, linking Bishopgate Street to the new-look station entrance, and a cycle hub will be installed, before new cycle lanes are added to Bishopgate Street and Neville Street.

An artist's impression of what the new Leeds station will look like after the £46m transformation is completed

A range of improvements are also planned for Neville Street and Dark Neville Street, as the roads and pavements will be relaid and new street lights will be installed.

The project, known as the Sustainable Travel Gateway Scheme, is due to be delivered in several phases and be completed by September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will coincide with a separate project, which will see Network Rail carry out essential structural maintenance works to reinforce the bridge structure below New Station Street.

As part of the project, the northern section of the street will be shut to pedestrians and vehicles in May and the taxi rank will be relocated.

An artists impression of what New Station Street will look like

Councillor James Lewis, leader of the council, said: “We are delighted to begin these improvements in earnest, creating a gateway to our city that meets the current and future needs of everyone who uses the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our railway station plays a key role in the North of England’s rail connectivity, so it is vital that we provide a much better experience and capacity for station users as we prepare to welcome further investment in our region’s rail network including the Transpennine Route Upgrade and Northern Powerhouse Rail.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Leeds city rail station is one of the busiest in the country – it’s a gateway to a vibrant city, as well as many destinations across our region and beyond.

“Growing our economy, connecting more people with opportunities and tackling the climate emergency are at the heart of making West Yorkshire an even better place to live and work, and these improvements are key to that.”