Leeds United's Elland Road among locations to offer coronavirus booster vaccines

Locations from across the country are open from today as people who are eligible are encouraged to get their top-up jab as we head into the “challenging winter”.

NHS staff will be at Elland Road ground from Monday, with hopes that the new sites will make it easier for people to get their injection.

More than six million people have already received their third dose in the six weeks since the programme began, and those who are eligible can now use an NHS online walk in programme to find sites close to home or work.

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. (PA)

Meanwhile, walk in centres are also offering jabs for teenagers, as those aged 12 - 15 are encouraged to get vaccinated amid high rates of infection among school aged children.

Parents can continue to use the national booking service to book their child’s jab or through the ongoing schools programme.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter.