'Levelling Up done seriously': George Osborne's Northern Powerhouse Partnership publishes new blueprint

George Osborne and Jim O'Neill launching the Northern Powerhouse Partnership's first report in 2017.

A report by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership lobbying group chaired by former Chancellor George Osborne on how to improve the fortunes of the region’s towns said there has been an ongoing misapprehension that the success of city centres like Manchester and Leeds has led to decline in nearby towns.

It said: “The reality is that the challenges of some towns of the North, particularly in many post-industrial areas, would have been much more acute without the regeneration of Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle. The vitality of places like Stockport, Guiseley and Gateshead is due to their shared success with their near neighbours.”

The report said other towns across the region required improved public transport links to nearby cities as part of efforts to make them more economically interconnected.

Lord Jim O’Neill, Vice Chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and Former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “We have drawn up a blueprint for Levelling Up done seriously. It is our firm belief that, despite knockbacks the North has received in terms of transport investment, it is by better understanding and supporting our towns and cities in integrated systems that we can rebalance the economy and deliver the Northern Powerhouse ambition.”

The report highlights the East Yorkshire town of Goole which is growing in importance as an industrial centre. Siemens is building a new train manufacturing due to open in 2023 and existing companies include Croda, who have been involved in the manufacture of components for Pfizer’s Covid vaccines.

It said: “Goole’s economic relationship to Leeds, despite being the largest of its nearby cities, is limited because the public transport accessibility is poor.”

With no direct services, trains between the two locations currently go via Doncaster and take an hour and 20 minutes. The report calls for introduction of a direct service via Knottingley that would take 30 minutes “and enable commuters from Leeds and nearby townships such as Knottingley to access jobs in Goole, as well as allowing Goole residents to seek a greater variety of employment opportunities in the wider region”.

But it admits there are “huge challenges” in delivering such a service due to capacity issues at Leeds railway station. It suggests the problem could be addressed by properly connecting Leeds to the HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail routes.

The report adds there is a “strong case” for Doncaster’s National College for Advanced Transport Infrastructure, as well as its existing industry provision in rolling stock, expanding to Goole. It adds that Goole has the opportunity to replicate the successful of the Advanced Manufacturing Park in South Yorkshire with a similar partnership serving the rail industry.

Former Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry, who now chairs the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs, said: “If levelling up is going to mean something to people in northern towns and cities, we need to be tackling the £7,000 north-south divide in incomes by creating higher paid jobs for people here. We need far more ambition when it comes to innovation. Innovation deals and closer collaboration with industry are key to taking this to the next level.”

He added devolution deals for places not currently represented by metro mayors could be “game changers” for Northern towns.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “If the levelling up agenda is to succeed, it has to recognise that our towns and cities shouldn’t be forced to compete with each other – they should be supported to grow together. That means sustained investment, and giving local areas more of a say in driving that growth.”

Levelling Up White Paper 'delayed until 2022'

The Government’s Levelling Up White Paper will be delayed into next year, it has been reported.

The paper setting out Boris Johnson’s policy programme for his key agenda had been due to be published this year but is now expected in 2022.

The Times has reported that among the ideas for new devolution deals being considered by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is the introduction of American-style Governors in rural areas which don’t have mayors.

Another idea reportedly under consideration is the creation of a levelling up quango, which would monitor all Government policies for its impact on regional inequality.

