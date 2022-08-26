Lib Dem victory sees 'first non-Tory ever' elected to rural East Yorkshire seat

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retired NHS nurse Diana Stewart, who lives in Newbald, took a 59 per cent share of the vote (1,948 votes) on a turn out of 29 per cent in the Beverley Rural ward.

Conservative Peter Stevens came in second place (1,116 votes) with a 34 per cent share

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The by-election was called following the death of Conservative councillor Pauline Greenwood, who died on June 1 at the age of 86, weeks after being elected vice chair of East Riding Council.

Diana Stewart at the count with husband Hamish

It means there are now 13 Lib Dems on East Riding Council, 42 Conservatives, nine Independents and two Yorkshire Party.

Lib Dem deputy group leader Denis Healy said it was the ‘first non Tory ever’ to be elected to the seat.

He said: “I’ve lived in Beverley Rural since 1989 and people have said what’s the point of voting Conservative – they always win.

“The reason people turned out was that they saw it doesn’t have to be this way. People can see there is a credible alternative.

"This is a hat trick of by election victories for the Liberal Democrats in Tory heartlands this year. In South Hunsley, Bridlington North and Beverley Rural, a trio of genuine community minded people, all of them women, have been elected, and they are all delivering for their communities."