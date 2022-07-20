Linton on Ouse: MP says asylum seeker centre plans must be postponed until new Government is in place

The Home Office wants to convert the old RAF base in Linton-on-Ouse into a centre for up to 1,500 men, despite the threat of legal action and a furious backlash from villagers.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, has been urging the Government to scrap the proposals, after they were first announced in April.

He claims that during a recent hustings each of the Conservative Party leadership candidates “confirmed that they had concerns about the putting such a facility at the centre of a small rural village”.

In a letter to Immigration Minister Kevin Foster, he wrote: “Given the ongoing concerns raised by all stakeholders, the overdue response to the pre-action letter from Hambleton District Council and the imminent change in Prime Minister, I would appreciate confirmation that you will postpone any final decision on the above until a new Government is in place.”

It comes after Hambleton District Council announced it is planning to take legal action to halt the proposals, as the Home Office may have acted unlawfully by failing to follow the correct process, and it sent a pre-action protocol letter last month.

The Home Office has not responded, but continues to develop the plans and said the site is “urgently needed to provide essential asylum accommodation”.

Under the current proposals, the centre will house destitute single men, while their asylum claims are processed, and they will not be detained there but will stay on site overnight.

The Government said facilities will be provided, so the men can shop, exercise, pray and receive healthcare at the centre.

A Home Office spokesman said: "As we continue to work on the plan for the asylum reception centre at Linton-on-Ouse, which will be as self-sufficient as possible, we continue to listen to community feedback.

“We maintain the site is urgently needed to provide essential asylum accommodation and will assist as we end the use of asylum seekers using hotels, which are costing the taxpayer almost £5m a day.