Some 1500 asylum seekers were set to be housed in the former RAF base at Linton on Ouse amid massive opposition from residents and local politicians.

But on Tuesday Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he has "withdrawn" the offer for the disused North Yorkshire RAF base to be used to house asylum seekers.

Mr Wallace, who supports Liz Truss in the leadership contest, was asked while in Huddersfield about Rishi Sunak's comments where the former chancellor said he would ask the Home Office to find an alternative solution to using the site in Linton-on-Ouse.

Mr Wallace said: "He didn't oppose it when he was in Government, so that's a new surprise. I think because he's not in Government he won't know what's been going on. I have withdrawn the offer to the Home Office for that site.

"It's been with them for a number of months. I have obligations to do something else with that site, and you know there are other sites we made available to the Home Office if they wish to take it up."

He added: "I have withdrawn the offer of that site to the Home Office. It was one of, I think, five sites we offered at the time, when Rishi Sunak was in Government, and he was certainly supportive of it at the time. He isn't now, interestingly enough."

Rishi Sunak said on Monday he would cancel plans to open the centre should he be elected as the next Prime Minister next month.

Reaction

MP Kevin Hollinrake, who has long opposed the centre, said he was "absolutely delighted" at the news.

Mr Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: "I'm absolutely delighted - and most delighted for the residents of the village.

"A massive burden has been lifted off their shoulders - a tremendous burden has been lifted.

"Hopefully now they can enjoy the rest of the summer - and hopefully the rest of their lives."

Mr Hollinrake said he had been given no indication Mr Wallace was set to make the shock announcement, but believed Mr Sunak's pledge yesterday could have "upped the political ante."

Paying tribute to campaigners, Mr Hollinrake said: "For anything to get done in politics, you need a coalition - and this was no different.

"From the Linton Action Group, to the Police and Crime Commissioner, Hambleton District Council, and the media - all have been fantastic at really putting the pressure on.

"It was a real collective effort and I'm just glad to have been a part of it."

Asylum seeker rights

Refugee rights campaigners were among those who believed the centre was ill-thought out.

Nicola David, the chair of Ripon City of Sanctuary, said: "Now is the perfect time for this to be abadoned and a more humane policy put in place.

"It's felt like it's been a long few months but we mounted an excellent, credible and ethical campaign.

"It wasn't racist or nimby-ist - and it wasn't just about us but the greater good.

"It's not just the wrong place and the wrong plan.