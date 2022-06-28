Linton on Ouse: Residents 'panic stricken' over Home Office silence, MP says

Hambleton District Council advised the Home Office they are planning a legal challenge against the proposed centre in Linton-on-Ouse and gave them until yesterday to respond.

But as of yesterday evening no response had been received by the council, with their next steps unclear.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, is opposed to the centre which could home up to 1500 lone men.

Arguments against the centre have varied from accusations of lack of consultation with residents in the village to lack of infrastructure to support asylum seekers.

Mr Hollinrake said: “Lots of villagers are panic-stricken about the whole thing, and to have this period of uncertainty just adds to the anxiety.

“It’s more than frustration, it really is disappointing and unnecessary. I think the people of Linton have been treated really badly.

“But we’ll fight on - the points we really want to raise is how ill-suited to the job Linton-on-Ouse is.”

Earlier this month the Home Office confirmed they had not made a final decision on whether the centre, which was announced in April, will open as no minister has yet given it the rubber stamp .

Mr Hollinrake said: “I think the Home Office have given themselves a ladder to climb down, as they’ve said they’ve not made a final decision.

“It’s by no means guaranteed.”

It comes as documents earlier this week showed NHS chiefs are planning a bespoke health service at the centre to be ready by the end of June as GP services in the area are already at risk of being overloaded.