Linton on Ouse: Villager asks Rishi Sunak to open his swimming pool to asylum seekers as 'great Northern welcome'

It comes as residents continue to campaign against the planned opening of the asylum centre on the disused RAF base in the centre of the village.

The move was announced by the Home Office, and will see up to 1500 single young men living at the centre while their asylum claims are examined.

Residents in Linton-on-Ouse have previously expressed their concerns about the asylum seekers’ wellbeing, and their own safety.

In a letter seen by the Yorkshire Post, one disgruntled resident has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has a home near Northallerton.

The sarcastically written letter reads: “As you are probably aware, Linton-on-Ouse will have 1,500 new residents soon, and we have really limited activities for them.

“The young men that Priti and Boris will be housing here will have virtually no money and nothing to do, so we want to offer a warm welcome to these refugees and help them integrate into UK society, just as your parents and Priti’s parents were welcomed and offered opportunities.

“So we thought of you, given that there are no facilities in Linton-in-Ouse for the 1,500 young men and you’re just a short bus journey away.

“ We understand that you’ve recently built a pool and a gym; this would be a great Northern welcome to help make the men feel safe and happy. If they could spend the day here, we can send them with a packed lunch.

"If possible, given the number of men and that we don’t want anyone left out, could we send 6 bus loads a week (300 men each time), and rotate every 5 weeks? This should then offer them a local activity, and one which is most importantly free (as they can’t do much on £8 a week)."

The letter is signed under the pseudonym Eustace P. Velveteen.