LIVE: Latest updates from across Yorkshire and beyond as local election results roll in
Labour’s Chris Webb won the Blackpool South parliamentary seat with a swing of 26.33 per cent from the Tories and Sir Keir Starmer’s party also secured council wins in areas which will be key general election battlegrounds later this year.
Results are expected from across Yorkshire today, including in the tightly-contested Tees Valley mayor, where the imcumbent Ben Houchen will hope to hang on to his seat.
The Tories avoided the humiliation of coming third in Blackpool South, but finished just 117 votes ahead of Reform UK.
Out of the 107 councils where votes were held on Thursday, just 35 counted overnight – but the results make grim reading for the Prime Minister.
The Tories lost control of three authorities and 96 councillors lost their seats. Labour gained three authorities and 58 councillors.
Elections expert Professor Sir John Curtice said the Tories could be on course to lose 500 councillors in “one of the worst, if not the worst” performances by the party in 40 years.
Local elections 2024 live
Key Events
Starmer 'concerned wherever we lose votes' amid reports of backlash to Gaza stance
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that he was “concerned wherever we lose votes” after reports that some voters had turned their back on the party as a result of its stance on Gaza.
It comes as Labour lost control of Oldham Council as voters turned to independent candidates who explicitly campaigned in opposition to the conflict in Gaza.
Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I’m concerned wherever we lose votes and we intend to win any votes we have lost back.
“But there’s no denying that across the country, whether it’s Hartlepool in the North or Rushmoor in the South or Redditch, a bellwether seat, we are winning votes across the country.
He added: “And that, I think, reflects a changed Labour Party with a positive case to take to the country. So I’m very please with the results, Blackpool is an incredible result but we are picking up seats where we need them in other parts of the country as well.”
'A disappointing night' for the Tories, says party chairman
Tory party chairman Richard Holden has said that results so far have spelled out a “disappointing night” for his party.
He told BBC Breakfast: “Overall a disappointing night for us but that’s what you’d expect from parties in midterm of government.” However, he defended his party’s performance at a national level and the possible impact poor local election results could have on Rishi Sunak’s eventual general election campaign, saying: “When people are voting in individual by-elections they know they’re not voting for the government of the country.”
Chris Webb newly elected MP for Blackpool South after landslide win - and why it is so significant for the UK
Labour's Chris Webb is the new MP for Blackpool South after a resounding by-election victory - and immediately pledged to put the town first.
He secured the seat with a majority of 7,607 votes ahead of second placed Conservative candidate David Jones. Mr Jones's tally of 3,218 votes put him just ahead of Reform UK candidate Mark Butcher with 3,101.
The result means the seat returns to Labour after previous MP Scott Benton won it for the Tories at the 2019 General Election before resigning the seat earlier this year.
Mr Webb, who campaigned as a local born candidate said the result showed the people of Blackpool had "had enough" of the Conservative government which "has crashed the economy, destroyed our public services and put up taxes."
He added: "They have said it is time for change and that change started here in Blackpool tonight. Only Labour offers new hope for towns like Blackpool."
Watch: Reaction from Labour's Brenda Harrison after Hartlepool win
Our reporters across the network have been speaking to some of the main players throughout the night.
The Hartlepool Mail caught up for Labour’s Brenda Harrison, who has made history by being set to become the town’s first female council leader after Labour’s win.
She said that the historic moment was a “great achievement for Hartlepool”.
Labour take Avon and Somerset PCC from Tories
Labour have also made gains in the Police and Crime Commisioner races, taking the Avon and Somerset PCC from the Tories.
Clare Moddy won with a majority over second place Tory incumbent Mark Shelford.
Katy Grant, of the Greens, placed third, while the Lib Dem’s Benet Allen placed fourth in the final count.
The win now mean that Labour has picked up two of the three PCC calls made overnight. A further 34 are due to be made in the next few days.
Lib Dem hold - Winchester
The Liberal Democrats have held the control of the council in Winchester.
The party won eight of the first 10 seat to be declared in the council area.
No overall control - Oldham
Labour has lost control of Oldham council.
With the majority of wards now reporting - 14 of 20 - it has been confirmed that the party has lost five seats to independents.
What has happened overnight?
While our Politics Editor grabs some well-deserved sleep, here’s a quick run down of the main moments that happened overnight:
- Labour win Blackpool South, with new MP Chris Webb replacing the outgoing Tory MP Scott Benton
- It was described as a “seismic” win by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called the huge 26% swing towards Labour “historic”
- It was a huge blow for the Tories, who only narrowly beat Reform UK in third place
- Elsewhere, Labour made gains in local government in councils such as Thurrock, Hartlepool and Rushmoor - this also included holding Reading, Exeter, Wigan and Sefton.
We’ll continue bringing you updates throughout the morning so be sure to check in for the latest news.
New MP Webb said voters have told Sunak 'they've had enough'
Labour has won a resounding majority in the Blackpool South by-election, in a further blow to Rishi Sunak.
In the last year alone, the Conservatives have lost seven by-elections, with Keir Starmer’s party winning six of them. On a night, when Labour made a number of key gains in the local elections, Chris Webb added to the party’s tally for Westminster.
The 38-year-old became the new MP for Blackpool South, winning 10,825 votes to replaced disgraced Scott Benton. Tory candidate David Jones just beat Reform UK’s Mark Butcher into second place by 117 votes.
Following his election, Webb said: “The people of Blackpool South have spoken for Britain. They’ve said to Rishi Sunak’s they’ve had enough.” He accused the government of “crashing the economy” and putting “taxes up”.
The by-election, scheduled for the same day as the local polls, was called in ignominious circumstances. Conservative Scott Benton, who was stripped of the whip after the scandal, was caught in a sting offering to lobby ministers, leak government documents and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors. He was suspended from the House of Commons for 35 days, after the Standards Committee found he gave the impression MPs were “corrupt and for sale”.
Benton quit, triggering the by-election and left local Sandgrownians furious and distrustful of politicians. Webb addressed this in his speech, saying people of Blackpool “had been left with little faith in politicians”.
