LIVE: Latest updates from across Yorkshire and beyond as local election results roll in

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that he was “concerned wherever we lose votes” after reports that some voters had turned their back on the party as a result of its stance on Gaza.

It comes as Labour lost control of Oldham Council as voters turned to independent candidates who explicitly campaigned in opposition to the conflict in Gaza.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I’m concerned wherever we lose votes and we intend to win any votes we have lost back.

“But there’s no denying that across the country, whether it’s Hartlepool in the North or Rushmoor in the South or Redditch, a bellwether seat, we are winning votes across the country.

He added: “And that, I think, reflects a changed Labour Party with a positive case to take to the country. So I’m very please with the results, Blackpool is an incredible result but we are picking up seats where we need them in other parts of the country as well.”