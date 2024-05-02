LIVE: Latest updates from across Yorkshire and beyond as voters head to the polls
Forecasts suggest the Tories could lose up to half of the council seats they are defending, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying the party expects to suffer “significant losses”.
Most of the seats up for re-election were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out.
A total of 11 mayoral contests are also taking place, including Tees Valley’s Conservative mayor Ben Houchen expecting a tight race with the Labour candidate. A new North Yorkshire mayor is also set to be elected, while South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire are also up for grabs.
More than 2,500 seats on councils are up for grabs across 107 English councils, including 31 metropolitan boroughs, 18 unitary councils and 58 district councils.
Local elections 2024 live
West Midlands and Tees Valley are key races for Sunak
As well as the thousands of council seats up for grabs, there are 11 mayoral races, including in the capital London. The key ones for Rishi Sunak are in the West Midlands and Tees Valley, where high profile Tory mayors Andy Street and Ben Houchen are looking to be re-elected.
Given the national opinion polls and the fact that both areas were previously Labour strongholds, Keir Starmer’s party should really be winning both of these mayoralties. However, the incumbents have good name recognition, and are tipped to be re-elected.
If the Tories were to lose in the West Midlands and on Teesside, Sunak could be in trouble with the plotters in his own party. It is thought this may spur them on try and make their move and depose the Prime Minister ahead of the general election - so these two races could have implications beyond each region.
Key races to watch tonight
The first result I’ll be looking out for tonight is Hartlepool, which should declare around 1.30am. It seems a lifetime ago, that the Conservatives won the Hartlepool by-election, when it appeared as if Boris Johnson was set to be in power for a decade. That was only three years ago - how times change.
Labour needs to win just four of the 12 seats up for grabs to win the majority off the Conservative-Independent coalition. Read my colleague Nic Marko’s excellent preview for the Hartlepool Mail for more information.
Bolton is the next race to look out for at 2am. Labour leads the authority with a minority administration, but will be looking to take full control. It’s worth keeping an eye on how the Reform UK candidates do. The pro-Brexit party is not standing in many council races, but it is in Bolton - and this could be a good barometer of its influence ahead of the general election.
For Labour to win a majority at the general election, it will be looking to make gains in Harlow at 3am and Redditch at 3.30am. These are two bellwethers to keep an eye on. For the Lib Dems, if Ed Davey’s party is on a really good night it could take Stockport, expected at around 3.30am.
Timeline for tonight
The local election counts are not all declared overnight, like they are in a general election. Instead, they slowly roll in until Saturday evening. There are however a number of key races that will declare tonight:
- 10pm polls close
- 12.30am Broxbourne
- 1.30am Hartlepool, Rochford, Sunderland
- 2am Bolton, Gosport, Ipswich, Newcastle, North East Lincolnshire, South Tyneside, Wigan
- 2.30am Chorley, Eastleigh, Exeter, Fareham, Hart, Oldham, Portsmouth, Rushmoor, Southend
- 3am Blackpool South by-election, Harlow, Hull, Lincoln, Reading, Sefton, Tameside, Thurrock,
- 3.30am Colchester, Gateshead, Redditch, Stockport
- 4am Peterborough, Plymouth
- 4.30am Southampton
- 5.30am Winchester
Voter ID rules
This is one of the first elections across the UK which will require voters to bring photo ID with them. In April 2022 MPs passed a new law making voter ID mandatory. The move was highly controversial, with widespread concerns that many could find themselves disenfranchised because they do not own ID.
The introduction of voter ID was designed to prevent voter personation, the crime of impersonating someone else when voting. But the Electoral Reform Society says the crime is “vanishingly rare” – there were only three convictions and six cautions between 2015 and 2020, according to the Electoral Commission – and that photo ID is a “solution looking for a problem”.
To vote today voters will need to bring specific photo ID to vote. The ID does not need to be in date, but the photo will need to be a true likeness. It will be up to polling station clerks to judge whether your ID looks like you.
The full list is as follows:
- A passport issued by the UK, any Channel Island, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country
- A driving licence issued by the UK, any Channel Island, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, or a European Economic Area (EEA) state
- A disabled person’s bus pass
- An Oyster 60+ card
- A freedom pass
- A Scottish National Entitlement Card
- A 60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card
- A disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card
- A senior smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A registered blind smartpass or blind person’s smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A War disablement smart pass issued in Northern Ireland
- A 60+ smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A half fare smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- A biometric immigration document
- A Ministry of Defence form 90 (defence identity card)
- A national identity card issued by an EEA state
- An electoral identity card issued in Northern Ireland
- An anonymous elector’s document
Welcome to our local elections live blog
Good morning and happy polling day. Welcome to our local elections live blog.
Voters across England and Wales are electing thousands of councillors, 11 mayors, including in London and Greater Manchester, as well as numerous police and crime commissioners. There’s also a Westminster by-election in Blackpool South which we’ll be keeping you abreast of.
Find out if elections are going on in your area, and what happened last time, with our interactive map here. This will be updated as the results come in this evening, all the way through until Saturday night (wish me luck). We’ll be bringing you expert insight and analysis from all our reporters across the country.
