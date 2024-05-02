The first result I’ll be looking out for tonight is Hartlepool, which should declare around 1.30am. It seems a lifetime ago, that the Conservatives won the Hartlepool by-election, when it appeared as if Boris Johnson was set to be in power for a decade. That was only three years ago - how times change.

Labour needs to win just four of the 12 seats up for grabs to win the majority off the Conservative-Independent coalition. Read my colleague Nic Marko’s excellent preview for the Hartlepool Mail for more information.

The results of the 2021 local elections, which are being fought tonight. Credit: Flourish/Kim Mogg

Bolton is the next race to look out for at 2am. Labour leads the authority with a minority administration, but will be looking to take full control. It’s worth keeping an eye on how the Reform UK candidates do. The pro-Brexit party is not standing in many council races, but it is in Bolton - and this could be a good barometer of its influence ahead of the general election.