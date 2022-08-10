Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Secretary accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” during the event in Darlington, and accused journalists of framing questions in a “left-wing way”.

But at the end of the debate she was caught on a microphone apologising to TalkTV journalist Tom Newton Dunn, who chaired the event.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The broadcaster was asking the South West Norfolk MP about her plans to help people with rising energy bills using tax cuts, when he mentioned “your handouts” as he sought to pose a question.

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.

Ms Truss interrupted, saying: “They are not giveaways Tom. This is people’s money, but this is the problem with the way that every question is framed.”

She added: “You’re framing it in a left-wing way Tom. I’m afraid the whole media does this all the time… it drives me mad.”

Ms Truss was later asked if Boris Johnson’s downfall as Prime Minister was of his own making, or someone else’s.

Some audience members shouted out saying it was the “media”.

Ms Truss said: “Sounds like you’re being blamed Tom and, you know, who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”

Asked to clarify her view, she outlined that she was a “loyal Cabinet minister”, but did not directly answer the question, saying “what is done is done and we are where we are”.

Later, talking about spending commitments and her plans, Ms Truss said: “I believe in Britain, unlike some of the media who choose to talk our country down.”

Mr Newton Dunn replied: “For the record, that’s the third time you’ve attacked the media – a lot of which supports your campaign.”

As she hugged the host of the hustings at the end of the event, Ms Truss could be heard to say: “I am sorry I was mean about the media, Tom.”

Mr Newton Dunn could be heard to reply that the jibes about the media were “cheap”.