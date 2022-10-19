Liz Truss avoids major rebellion on fracking vote amid chaotic scenes in Parliament

Conservative whips initially stated the vote – on whether proposals to stop shale gas extraction should be debated in the House of Commons – was being treated as a “confidence motion”.

But after a series of Tory MPs signalled they would not take part in the vote, Climate Minister Graham Stuart caused confusion by telling them: “Quite clearly this is not a confidence vote.”

After Labour’s motion was defeated by 230 votes to 326, MP Chris Bryant called for an investigation into "scenes in the voting lobby". He claimed MPs were "physically manhandled" and “bullied”.

During the debate, Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband mocked the whips’ “frack me or sack me strategy”.

“They (Tory MPs) all know the Prime Minister will be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days, if not hours,” he said.

“They know fracking will go with her. Why defend the indefensible? Why not be on the right side of history and their constituents?

“Just like this Government, fracking is a dangerous and extreme idea which the British people do not support.”

Mr Miliband said fracking will not reduce energy prices for UK households, as companies would sell the gas on the international market, it is not consistent with “a remotely serious” response to the climate crisis and it is “deeply unpopular” with the public.

He also said the Conservatives have clearly broken a promise set out in their 2019 manifesto, which stated MPs will not support fracking "unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely".

Other anti-fracking MPs raised concerns about the environmental impact of extracting the fossil fuel gas and highlighted research which shows that it can cause earthquakes and contaminate groundwater supplies.

Several Tory MPs, including Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford, said they had concerns but would not support Mr Miliband’s motion, as it was a political ploy which aims to weaken the Government.

William Wragg admitted he would like to vote with Labour, but it would cause him to lose the party whip and his position as vice-chairman of the 1992 Committee.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs fracking will only go ahead in areas where there is “local consent” and local referendums may be used.

“Local communities will have a veto,” he said. “If local consent is withheld, that is a veto and it will not be overruled by the national government.”

He assured MPs that fracking can be done safely and told MPs the UK cannot continue to heavily rely on gas imports.

Mr Rees-Mogg added: “The world has changed and our energy policy needs to recognise this. This government will make the difficult but necessary decision to secure the nation’s energy supply."

The British Geological Survey estimates there is between 822 and 2281 trillion cubic feet of the fossil fuel gas held in Bowland Shale and Hudder Mudstone rock formations, which cover most of the North of England. The UK consumed around 2.8 trillion cubic feet of gas last year.