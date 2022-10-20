News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Liz Truss resigns: Odds of the next Prime Minister including Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt

Liz Truss has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party – here are the bookmaker odds for who will replace her.

By Daniel Sheridan
9 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 1:53pm

The following odds are from Oddschecker (Accurate at 1.45pm):

Next Permanent Conservative Party Leader After Liz Truss:

Rishi Sunak

Most Popular

Liz Truss resigns: Odds of the next Prime Minister including Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt

Advertisement

Hide Ad

11/17

Penny Mordaunt

5/1

Ben Wallace

Advertisement

Hide Ad

11/1

Boris Johnson

14/1

Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election in the wake of Liz Truss's resignation.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The Labour leader said: "The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern."

Liz TrussPrime MinisterRishi SunakPenny MordauntConservative Party