Liz Truss resigns: Odds of the next Prime Minister including Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt
Liz Truss has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party – here are the bookmaker odds for who will replace her.
The following odds are from Oddschecker (Accurate at 1.45pm):
Rishi Sunak
11/17
Penny Mordaunt
5/1
Ben Wallace
11/1
Boris Johnson
14/1
Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election in the wake of Liz Truss's resignation.
The Labour leader said: "The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern."