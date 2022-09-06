The incoming prime minister was elected yesterday with 57 per cent of the membership’s votes, but did not mention the North or her predecessor’s central project during her first speech in the role.

Setting out her vision for the next two years, before an election in 2024, Ms Truss said she would deliver on three main priorities.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy,” she told an audience of Conservative MPs, staff and members in London.

New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Liz Truss

“I will deliver on the energy crisis dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply, and I will deliver on the National Health Service.”

It comes following comments by Ms Truss on Sunday that it was wrong to view economic policy through the “lens of redistribution”.

This is in contrast to Boris Johnson’s first speech as Tory leader three years ago, when he said his leadership would look to the “noble instinct to share and give everyone a fair chance in life”.

One senior Tory MP told The Yorkshire Post that Ms Truss’ economic policies were opposed to Boris Johnson’s view that growth does not deliver for every part of the UK.

“She's always been like that,” they said, “she's always been much more Thatcherite in her apparent economic views”.

“There’s a fortress mentality dealing with energy prices at the moment,” they added.

“Where most MPs are at the moment is purely on how we make sure we support as many people as possible who need it through the winter.”

They said that Ms Truss will be “eaten alive” by the “continuity Boris” MPs in the party if she does not assert herself early on, after getting the lowest share of the Tory membership vote since the rules were changed in Ian Duncan Smith’s 2001 victory.

“If mistakes are made at the outset, the Government is not going to last,” they added.

One key Boris Johnson ally, Nigel Adams, resigned last night as a cabinet minister, ahead of Ms Truss’ announcement of her top team later today.

He said in a resignation letter to the Prime Minister, that “like you, I know that opportunity is not distributed evenly across the UK as it should be”.

“Im am sure that your successor, Liz Truss, will share your drive and passion to level up our great nation,” he added.

Allies of Ms Truss were keen to emphasise that while Ms Truss was clear to emphasise her short-term priorities during her victory speech.

“She’s conscious that the Tories got elected on a manifesto that promised to deliver levelling up,” one added.

Henri Murrison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership said that unlocking the North’s full economic potential is “non-negotiable for any leader needing more growth” which is a mission Ms Truss says she will prioritise.

“This is the government’s chance to recommit to devolution,” he added.

Despite losing the Conservative leadership contest, Rishi Sunak yesterday told the BBC he will be standing again to be the MP for Richmond, in North Yorkshire, at the next general election after speculation he would quit politics.