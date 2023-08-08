All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Local bus services have halved since 2011, new figures show

Local bus routes in England have halved since 2011, new figures have shown, as the Mayor of South Yorkshire warns that fares have increased for children because of lack of funds.
Mason Boycott-Owen
By Mason Boycott-Owen
Published 8th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Analysis released by Labour found that there were 8,781 routes running until March, compared with 17,394 in 2010/11.

The data showed that more than 2,000 routes have been cut since 2021/22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, today said that there are 42 per cent fewer buses on South Yorkshire’s roads compared to a decade ago, with a 20 per cent reduction in the network in the last year.

Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, today said that there are 42 per cent fewer buses on South Yorkshire’s roads compared to a decade ago, with a 20 per cent reduction in the network in the last year.Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, today said that there are 42 per cent fewer buses on South Yorkshire’s roads compared to a decade ago, with a 20 per cent reduction in the network in the last year.
Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, today said that there are 42 per cent fewer buses on South Yorkshire’s roads compared to a decade ago, with a 20 per cent reduction in the network in the last year.

“And as a result of funding cuts from government, we’ve had to put up fares for kids, because we now don’t have enough money to both run vital services and keep fares low,” he said, writing for The Yorkshire Post.

“Our bus network is in a spiral of decline; as buses get worse, so fewer people get the bus, which means services get worse.”

Louise Haigh, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, said: “The staggering decline in local bus services under this Government is nothing short of vandalism against our communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Millions of people rely on these essential services, but they are being left without a voice as routes are cut back year after year.

“Labour’s plans will put passengers first by allowing communities to take back control over their bus services.”

Labour has pledged to give all local transport authorities more powers to choose routes and reduce fares. These are currently only available to metro mayors.

Labour also wants to lift the ban on publicly-owned bus companies being created.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May, the Department for Transport announced it will provide £300 million of funding towards the protection of bus services until 2025.

Alice Ridley, of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Buses keep people and communities connected and are crucial to the economy.

“To prevent further cuts and grow the network back to the level needed, the Government must change the way buses are funded and replace the multiple and competitive funding sources with a single, long-term funding pot.”

Related topics:LabourMayorSouth YorkshireEnglandBusesLouise HaighCampaign for Better Transport