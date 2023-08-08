Local bus routes in England have halved since 2011, new figures have shown, as the Mayor of South Yorkshire warns that fares have increased for children because of lack of funds.

Analysis released by Labour found that there were 8,781 routes running until March, compared with 17,394 in 2010/11.

The data showed that more than 2,000 routes have been cut since 2021/22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, today said that there are 42 per cent fewer buses on South Yorkshire’s roads compared to a decade ago, with a 20 per cent reduction in the network in the last year.

Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, today said that there are 42 per cent fewer buses on South Yorkshire’s roads compared to a decade ago, with a 20 per cent reduction in the network in the last year.

“And as a result of funding cuts from government, we’ve had to put up fares for kids, because we now don’t have enough money to both run vital services and keep fares low,” he said, writing for The Yorkshire Post.

“Our bus network is in a spiral of decline; as buses get worse, so fewer people get the bus, which means services get worse.”

Louise Haigh, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, said: “The staggering decline in local bus services under this Government is nothing short of vandalism against our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Millions of people rely on these essential services, but they are being left without a voice as routes are cut back year after year.

“Labour’s plans will put passengers first by allowing communities to take back control over their bus services.”

Labour has pledged to give all local transport authorities more powers to choose routes and reduce fares. These are currently only available to metro mayors.

Labour also wants to lift the ban on publicly-owned bus companies being created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, the Department for Transport announced it will provide £300 million of funding towards the protection of bus services until 2025.

Alice Ridley, of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Buses keep people and communities connected and are crucial to the economy.