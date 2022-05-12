Magid Magid to chair Sheffield Festival of Debate discussion with Jeremy Corbyn

Mr Corbyn is appearing as part of the city's Festival of Debate and organisers have now confirmed his event on Monday at the Octagon Centre will be led by Mr Magid, who also served as a Green Party MEP for Yorkshire and Humber after a memorable term as Sheffield's Lord Mayor.

Former Labour leader Mr Corbyn, who is now an independent MP, is expected to discuss his time in Parliament and the work of his new Peace & Justice Project at the event.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post in advance of the event, Mr Corbyn said he was looking forward to taking part after being “intrigued by the title and the inspiration behind” the festival.

Other speakers this year include satirist Armando Iannucci and Jackie Weaver, who shot to viral internet fame last year after a meeting of Handforth Parish Council in Cheshire held on Zoom descended into chaos and rows between the councillors in attendance.

Mr Corbyn, 72, was Labour leader between 2015 and 2020.

But he had the whip removed later that year over his response to an investigation into anti-Semitism in the party.

While Mr Corbyn was reinstated as a Labour member, he remains outside the Parliamentary party.

Last month, Sir Keir Starmer said it was "very difficult to see" how Mr Corbyn could rejoin the Parliamentary party following his recent comments about Nato. Mr Corbyn had said he would like to see all military alliances, including Nato, eventually being disbanded.

