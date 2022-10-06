Major redevelopment of Roman Quarter in York and 153 apartments approved

A new Roman museum will be built underground, with 153 apartments, an 88-room hotel and new office space sitting above it in Rougier Street.

The original ten-storey block was split into two distinct buildings after the initial proposal was rejected in 2021. Councillors praised the new design and agreed that it would be an improvement on Northern House, which will be demolished.

But there was criticism at the complete lack of affordable housing and questions about whether an accompanying archaeological dig – the results of which will be exhibited in the museum – was justified.

A new Roman museum will be built underground, with 153 apartments, an 88-room hotel and new office space sitting above it in Rougier Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal has divided archaeology experts, who disagree about whether the priority is making new discoveries or preserving our history in situ.

Ken Smith, from the Council for British Archaeology, said the “speculative” proposal was “fundamentally flawed” and “a stab in the dark” and that the correct process for digging up a site of national archaeological importance had not been followed.

Historic England was also opposed.

David Jennings, of joint applicants York Archaeological Trust (YAT), who also run Jorvik, said the dig site was in an archaeologically rich area and was a chance to increase understanding of Roman York, of which little is known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Roman Quarter is not focused on maximisation of short-term profit, but focused on the delivery of the maximum public benefits from York’s rich Roman heritage,” he added.

A large public engagement programme will see every school pupil in York given the chance to visit the dig site for free.

Eamonn Keogh, representing the developers, said they could not afford to provide affordable housing, but an agreement had been reached with the council which would see money clawed back should they make higher profits than expected.

Coun Pete Kilbane said: “A new Roman museum would be great, but what the residents of York need more than a museum is to be able to afford to live in the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent viability report into the scheme predicted that the developers will lose £28m, not including land value.

Coun Andy D’Agorne said he feared the project could end up as just a hole in the ground if private companies involved realised they couldn’t afford the project or went out of business.

Paul Ellis, of joint applicants Rougier Street Developments, said: “This scheme is completely different to your traditional development whereby you build something and sell it when it’s finished. We’re taking a long-term, 50-year view on this, with YAT as the tenant.

“We believe it is viable on that basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum is anticipated to bring around 500,000 visitors to the city and boost the local economy by £21m.

Coun Nigel Ayre said he had “agonised” over the decision, but said the proposal was much better than the previous application and what is currently there.

“The opportunity for the attraction is exciting,” he said. “It would be something new and different, but whether it matches Jorvik, I’m not convinced as yet.”

Coun Stephen Fenton said refusing the application would mean losing a “huge opportunity – culturally, socially and economically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad