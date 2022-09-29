Mayor says Doncaster Sheffield Airport site could be bought without owner's consent

Ros Jones said that option is “available” to Doncaster Council but added: “I would rather focus our immediate efforts on seeking to keep the airport open”.

Owners Peel Group announced on Monday the airport, which employs about 800 people, will close due to “a fundamental lack of financial viability” and operations will be wound down from the end of October.

Earlier this year, the investment group said the airport has “never achieved the critical mass required to become profitable", despite £250m of investment, and the passenger shortage had been exacerbated by Wizz Air’s decision to stop running flights and the pandemic.

Political leaders in South Yorkshire had offered Peel Group public money, to allow Doncaster Sheffield Airport to keep operating until 2023, and attempted to find a new operator to take over.

Ms Jones said it is “not too late” for the owners to change their mind and “consider the credible and serious offers”.

Peel Group wants to turn the site into a science park, but the mayor said Doncaster Council’s latest Local Plan clearly states it can only be used for airport operations.

“I am aware of interest around the potential use by Doncaster Council of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO),” she said.

“This is indeed an option available to us but is a considerable legal process that would take roughly two years. I have not ruled out carrying out a CPO, but I would rather focus our immediate efforts on seeking to keep the airport open.”

Government guidance states CPOs are “a last resort” and can only be used when there is “a compelling case in the public interest” and reasonable steps have been taken to buy the site with the owner’s permission.

Ms Jones added: “I support our local MPs who have called for the Government to step in and nationalise the airport whilst a new owner is found.

“DSA is more than just an airport, it is a site of national strategic importance to the United Kingdom with National Police Air Service, Coastguard maintenance operations and is regularly used by the military.

“The Prime Minister made it clear how important regional airports are for economic growth in her first PMQs so I’d urge her and her cabinet to help make that happen.”

Peel Group has been approached for a comment.

Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said he has been working to find new investors and an operator which could take over, but also offered financial support so Peel Group has more time to complete negotiations.

"The fact that they chose to turn our offer down simply confirms what many of us suspected: that Peel was never serious about finding an alternative and safeguarding the future of DSA,” he said.

