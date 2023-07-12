All Sections
Mayor Tracy Brabin: Wetherby omission on mass transit map “an error”

Wetherby’s omission from early maps outlining West Yorkshire’s mass transit system was “an error”, the region’s mayor has claimed.
David Spereall
By David Spereall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST

Tracy Brabin said she was “disappointed” and “sad” the town was missing from West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) maps indicating potential stops on the transit system, which is set to be built over the next 15 years.

Exact details of what transport will run on the route and which locations it will serve have yet to be finalised.

WYCA has been asked to clarify if Mayor Brabin’s comments indicate Wetherby will be served by the system.

But at a Q&A with Leeds councillors at Civic Hall in the city on Wednesday, Mayor Brabin was asked to confirm by Wetherby councillor Alan Lamb if she “knows where Wetherby is?”

Councillor Lamb, who is the group leader of Opposition Conservatives, added: “Wetherby seems to be missing from the map as it’s been a few times. I’m wondering why.”

Coun Lamb urged the mayor to visit Wetherby’s Thorp Arch trading estate to discuss the issue.

Mayor Brabin refused to commit to such a visit, but added: “I’m very disappointed and sad for Wetherby that it isn’t on the map.

“That was an error. I’d like to thank all the people who contributed to the mass transit consultation, as there were quite a few responses from Wetherby.”

