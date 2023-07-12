Wetherby’s omission from early maps outlining West Yorkshire’s mass transit system was “an error”, the region’s mayor has claimed.

Tracy Brabin said she was “disappointed” and “sad” the town was missing from West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) maps indicating potential stops on the transit system, which is set to be built over the next 15 years.

Exact details of what transport will run on the route and which locations it will serve have yet to be finalised.

WYCA has been asked to clarify if Mayor Brabin’s comments indicate Wetherby will be served by the system.

Mayor Tracy Brabin: Wetherby omission on mass transit map “an error”

But at a Q&A with Leeds councillors at Civic Hall in the city on Wednesday, Mayor Brabin was asked to confirm by Wetherby councillor Alan Lamb if she “knows where Wetherby is?”

Councillor Lamb, who is the group leader of Opposition Conservatives, added: “Wetherby seems to be missing from the map as it’s been a few times. I’m wondering why.”

Coun Lamb urged the mayor to visit Wetherby’s Thorp Arch trading estate to discuss the issue.

Mayor Brabin refused to commit to such a visit, but added: “I’m very disappointed and sad for Wetherby that it isn’t on the map.