Keane Duncan, the Conservative candidate for the mayoral election on May 2, promised to buy the Grand Hotel in Scarborough “using new mayoral powers and funding to wrestle the hotel from Britannia’s hands.”

It is not clear whether Britannia would be willing to sell and no one was available to comment when approached.

Mr Duncan said: “I admit this is a radical plan, but tackling the problem of the Grand is absolutely essential for Scarborough’s future fortunes.”

Tory mayoral candidate Keane Duncan

His opponents have been critical of the plan.

The Liberal Democrats’ candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, who runs the Swinton Estate hotel, said: “As a hotelier myself I can’t see any sense in this.

“Keane Duncan has just blown his annual budget on free car parking, and now he’s going to run a hotel?

“Without doubt Scarborough needs investment, but this isn’t the way to generate growth and create high skilled jobs.

“With my tourism strategy, I will work with business not against it.”

David Skaith, Labour’s candidate, said: “When this most recent pledge is added to the list of other unfunded commitments the Conservative candidate looks set to blow the authority’s budget in the first year.

“People right across our region tell me they are ready for a fresh start and there isn’t an appetite for more empty promises from the Conservatives.

“York and North Yorkshire has been badly let down by a government that has repeatedly failed to invest.

“It’s time to get our region the deal it deserves, by delivering on the things that really matter like building affordable quality homes, creating an integrated transport system that gets our region moving and securing the police presence we need.”

The Green Party’s Kevin Foster added: "This isn't a serious plan, it's yet another of Keane Duncan's unrealistic, un-costed Tory gimmicks.

“Yorkshire residents tell me they hate politicians making promises which they haven't got a hope of delivering.

“It reminds them of Liz Truss, and we all know how that turned out.”

Mr Duncan was asked to respond to the comments.

The York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority will receive £750 million funding from central government over 30 years.

Whoever is elected mayor will have new powers over housing, skills and transport – as well as being responsible for growth and taking on the role of police and crime commissioner.