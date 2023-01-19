The British Medical Association has called its pay review process a “sham” as it urged the Government to overhaul it.

The BMA today published a report detailing a “litany of instances of meddling and interference” by the Government, which the Department of Health denied last night.

The association warned that the staffing crisis gripping the NHS cannot be resolved without “wholesale reform” of the review body covering the pay of doctors as well as dentists.

The report said that ministers have interfered with “every step” of the pay review process for over a decade.

Meanwhile Health Secretary Steve Barclay has ruled out a 10 per cent pay rise for nurses, insisting it was “not affordable”.

Remit letters sent by ministers to the review body have been used to impose caps or a freeze on pay and to constrain recommendations, it was claimed.

Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA consultants committee, said: “This report exposes the supposed independence of the pay review body as a sham designed to provide Government with deniability whilst it directly meddles with pay outcomes.”

Mr Ahmed Aftab, an NHS consultant, and chairman of the BMA Yorkshire Consultants Committee, told The Yorkshire Post that he had never seen morale so low in the profession

“It's self-evident. Independence means you look at things independently without any influence from the Government. That hasn't happened.

“Since 2010, eight times the panel has been told by the government what to do.

“I'm a consultant, and in real terms since 2008 my salary has gone down by 35 per cent.

“I belong to a family of doctors. My wife is a doctor, my brother and sister are doctors, but the next generation - my son - doesn't want to be a doctor because this profession isn't attractive to the next generation.

“I have never seen morale worse. Morale can’t be worse than this.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “It is misleading to suggest the Government interferes with the operation or independence of pay review bodies.

“The pay review bodies are independent advisory bodies who carefully consider evidence submitted to them from a range of stakeholders, including Government, NHS system partners, and trade unions.

