Metropolitan Police apologise after report reveals scale of Wembley Euro 2020 final disorder

File photo dated 11-07-2021 of England fans outside the ground at Wembley Stadium, London.

The father of Yorkshire-raised England defender Harry Maguire was among those injured in the crush when thousands of fans tried to storm the ground in the hours before England’s first major final in decades

The Met has now said that it is “deeply sorry” that so many people faced “unacceptable scenes of disorder” at July’s match. .

A report published on Friday found that an England win in the match could have led to “horrific” consequences, with the scenes that unfolded being “close to fatalities, and or life changing injuries” for some in attendance.

The scenes could have been worse had England won the match, the review suggested.

Police Commander Rachel Williams said today: “Throughout the course of the day, this moment of national significance was tarnished by groups of ticketless, anti-social and thuggish football fans who were intent on causing disorder and committing criminal acts.

“ We regret that we were not able to do more to prevent those scenes unfolding.”

The review of the incidents at the July 11 England v Italy match led by Baroness Casey of Black stock found that around 2,000 ticketless individuals were found to have gained entry to Wembley.

Of those, around 400 were ejected, but a dire situation could have been made much worse by an England victory, multiple contributors to the review said.

A ticketless group of 6,000 were believed to be preparing to storm the stadium as legitimate ticket-holders were trying to leave.

An official from the London emergency services said the consequences of an England win would have been “horrific”, and that a major incident would have been declared at Wembley and in central London.

The official added: “I can guarantee that we would have been on our knees.”

Disabled supporters were particularly affected by the trouble, the report suggested, with one person impersonating a steward and hijacking a disabled child in a wheelchair in an attempt to gain entry to the game.

There were found to be 17 mass breaches of disabled access gates or fire doors which the review said “jeopardised the lives of legitimate supporters and staff”.

Speaking back in July, Manchester United star Mr Maguire told The Sun that his Dad was left with suspected broken ribs after the “stampede” around the game.

“I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn’t go to the game,” the footballer said.

“It was scary, he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match.”

He added: “Dad will always support me and go to the games but he will be a little bit more aware of everything going on around.