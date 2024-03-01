Michael Gove looks to give 'one-man Northern Powerhouse' Ben Houchen more powers

Mr Gove told the Convention of the North conference in Leeds that he hopes to give similar extended powers to the Tees Valley mayor to the ones just granted to Labour mayors Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and Steve Rotheram, in West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and the Liverpool City Region.

The three Labour mayors have been granted extra ‘Level Four’ devolution powers over skills, transport and housing that are already held by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Andy Street in the West Midlands.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove addresses the Convention of the North, an annual gathering of Northern business, political and civic leaders, including mayors of northern cities, at the Royal Armouries in Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mr Gove said he wanted to provide similar controls to Mr Houchen.

"I want to conclude a Level 4 deal with the great Ben Houchen – the one-man Northern Powerhouse who has done so much to bring investment and hope to the Tees Valley,” he told the audience.

Earlier this week, Mr Houchen sent his official response to Mr Gove following a damning investigation into governance of his flagship Teesworks programme published in January.

The report made 28 recommendations after an independent panel sought to investigate “allegations of corruption, wrongdoing and illegality” at the enormous regeneration project on the site of the former Redcar steelworks.

It found “no evidence” of illegality, but highlighted serious flaws in governance, stating decisions on the project "do not meet standards expected when managing public funds".

In a subsequent on-stage interview with event host Clive Myrie, Mr Gove again took the opportunity to praise Mr Houchen as a positive example of what mayors can achieve.

Mr Houchen was re-elected with an increased majority in 2021 after initially being elected in 2017 and Mr Gove said it was an example of the success of mayors being judged at the ballot box.

"I know Ben has his critics but I am a huge fan of what he has done,” he said.

"In a way it doesn’t matter what I think, it matters what the people there do. He got a massively increased majority because people felt the model was working.”

Mr Gove said the Level 4 deals agreed with Ms Brabin, Mr Coppard and Mr Rotheram provides them with “more money and a bigger capacity to make a difference”.

He said: “I know Tracy, Oliver and Steve are Labour politicians.

"In a few months’ time we’ll be arguing passionately about different visions for the country as a whole.

"But – much more importantly to me, Tracy, Oliver and Steve are directly accountable local politicians with a mandate and a mission and a responsibility to deliver economic growth and improved opportunities for people in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Castleford, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster, Liverpool, Knowsley, Runcorn, Southport and the Wirral.

“And what’s important to me, and I know to them, is delivering for people in those cities and towns.

"Giving local politicians more power – with greater accountability – so local people can enjoy better jobs, higher wages, quicker journeys to work, more opportunities to learn, more attractive homes and an enhanced environment around them.”

Michael Gove hails ‘Leeds renaissance’

Michael Gove said the Government is supporting ‘a Leeds renaissance’ as part of its commitment to devolution.

He said plans for the West Yorkshire Investment Zone have now been finalised with £50m to support health-tech focused capital projects and a further £25m for skills training.

He said the Government is also looking to support the opening of a new National Poetry Centre in Leeds and to create a new site in the city for a British Library North building.

Mr Gove said a £2.5bn investment in a West Yorkshire mass transit system will allow the maximum number of people to benefit from “the Leeds renaissance”.