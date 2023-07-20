The Middlesbrough Development Corporation (MDC) board has signed off on the ambitious plans which should deliver around 4,000 jobs. The document lines up regeneration projects for the town centre, Gresham, Middlehaven and around the train station.

In the masterplan, there are schemes for new homes, green spaces, an internationally-recognised venue, high-quality offices and the transformation of buildings including the former House of Fraser and the Crown pub.

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said: “After months of tireless work in the background, plus consultations, discussion and planning, we’re now at a point where the talking can stop and the doing can begin. We’ve put in place a clear path for both Middlesbrough and Hartlepool which set out our priorities, our targets and how we’re going to get there.

An artist's impression of what the town centre could look like under the new plans Credit: MDC/Arup

“From recognising the fantastic assets we have on our doorstep – like Teesside University and our ever-growing digital cluster – to attracting new leisure opportunities and businesses, we’ll be able to go further, faster in making Middlesbrough better, safer and more attractive.”

As part of the MDC, the town will receive £18m – £8m ringfenced for Gresham – to start delivering the plans. The MDC will also bid for funding pots, with the idea that the private sector will stump up the cash for further projects once it sees schemes underway.

There is currently a procurement process in motion to find a development partner for the Gresham scheme. This includes homes for professionals, student accommodation, a secure multi-storey car park, a business space to assist new firms, and leisure facilities to support the university.

Middlesbrough mayor Chris Cooke said: “I absolutely welcome the potential investment into Middlesbrough and am happy to work with the TVCA to make this a reality. My priority now is making sure the corporation has the best possible chance of delivering for Middlesbrough residents, and to ensure they are as involved as possible at every stage.”

An artist's impression of what the area around Middlesbrough Station could look like under the new plans

Mr Cooke asked whether development consultancy Arup, which compiled the masterplan, had visited Middlesbrough. Mr Houchen confirmed it had been to the town.

The Middlesbrough mayor also said: “Some of the photos have been lifted from Google Maps and it worries me that some are quite old and I want to make sure that we are using up-to-date information. I am also quite concerned with some of the overall images, they seem to have demolished or reimagined listed buildings. We need to make sure that we get these things right. But overall, I think it’s quite good.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said it was fairly standard to use Google images in this way. He also questioned Mr Cooke over the level of further public consultation that’s needed, stating: “A lot of us are elected to represent, you are their voice so the consultation from the public comes through you.”

Former Sabic UK chair Paul Booth CBE wanted to make clear that the masterplan in front of people today will probably look different to what is delivered. He said it was a journey and that needs to be communicated to the public from the start.

An artist's impression of what Middlehaven could look like under the new plans Credit: MDC/Arup

The MDC has proven to be a controversial issue in Middlesbrough after the Labour Party refused to back the plans under former mayor Andy Preston. Labour’s Mr Cooke has since said the proposals are going ahead and his party would now support the scheme.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Conservatives from trying to push them into a potentially uncomfortable vote. The Middlesbrough Tories now want to hold an extraordinary council meeting to discuss the MDC in public and secure assurances from Labour that it backs the proposals.

Conservative Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Simon Clarke said: “Labour needs to put their cards on the table and simply say whether they support this £18m investment in Middlesbrough or whether they’d prefer to play party politics with the future of our town.”

While Coun Mieka Smiles, who sits on the MDC board, said: “My huge concern is that Labour plans to block this much-needed investment in Middlesbrough, solely because it is led by the Conservative Tees Valley Mayor. If that’s the game Labour are playing, the people of Middlesbrough deserve to know.”