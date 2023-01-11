Ministers bring forward anti-stike legislation prompting outrage from unions

Unions have accused the Government of an “extraordinary attack” on their members rights after ministers put forward anti-strike laws the day after appearing to offer an olive branch to resolve pay disputes.

Yesterday Grant Schapps, the Business Secretary presented a bill to Parliament which would seek to establish minimum safe levels of staffing and activity across areas such as the railways and emergency services.

If unions were not to follow this legislation once it becomes law, then it will lose its legal protection from damages, leaving open the prospect of companies suing smaller trade unions into bankruptcy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes only one day after ministers in a range of departments held talks with union leaders across various professions on strike in a bid to find a compromise over pay and working conditions.

ONE EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVING. NO ALTERING OR MANIPULATING. NO USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA UNLESS AGREED BY HOC PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICE. MANDATORY CREDIT: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Business Secretary Grant Shapps making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, where he formally introduces the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill. Picture date: Tuesday January 10, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Strikes. Photo credit should read: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government will now consult on what the acceptable minimum service levels are across fire, ambulance, and rail services, which will take into account the effect on the public and the potential risk to public safety.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) yesterday said that although ministers would seek to agree a “sensible and voluntary agreement” with sectors over what a “reasonable level of service” should be during strike action, it warned this new bill will give the Government the power to set in and impose its own limits if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, said: "The first job of any government is to keep the public safe. Because whilst we absolutely believe in the ability to strike, we are duty-bound to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British people.

"I am introducing a bill that will give Government the power to ensure that vital public services will have to maintain a basic function, by delivering minimum safety levels ensuring that lives and livelihoods are not lost

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do not want to have to use this legislation unless we have to, but we must ensure the safety of the British public.”

Trade Unions reacted furiously to the announcement yesterday, with the Trades Union Congress calling the legislation “almost certainly illegal” that would risk further strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Wrack, the Fire Brigades Union general secretary called for “a mass movement of resistance to this authoritarian attack”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This Bill is another dangerous gimmick from a Government that should be negotiating to resolve the current crisis they have caused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move comes as Yorkshire ambulance workers are set to strike for the second time today.

Almost 500 will stage major pickets in cities and towns across the region after it cancelled planned strikes over Christmas to allow the Government to “talk to us about pay”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time,” said Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary.

Yesterday the Health Secretary did not rule out backdating next year’s NHS staff pay settlement, as the Government continued to struggle to end the dispute with healthcare workers over pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Barclay was part of meetings with trade union officials on Monday and said that the discussions were “productive” during a visit to a hospital in London.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Barclay said that the “key focus of the meeting was to look at next year’s pay review body and the evidence that we submit to that” and said that he would take the message from trade unions back to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad