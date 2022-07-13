More than 150 new homes to be built on green belt land in Yorkshire village

But councillors said they wanted to see an off-road cycle path and energy efficiency measures installed at the Copmanthorpe site when detailed designs for the development are submitted.

Developers Gladman were granted outline permission to build on the north-eastern boundary of Copmanthorpe on a triangular patch of land between Tadcaster Road and the railway line.

The site was identified as land for housing in City of York Council’s draft local plan and council officers said the proposal is “suitable and deliverable”.

The green belt land in Copmanthorpe

The application was opposed by Historic England, which said it would “harm the relationship of the main built-up area with one of its surrounding villages” and “fail to preserve the special character and setting of the historic City of York”.

There will be 48 homes built classed as affordable.

Copmanthorpe Parish Council did not object to the site being developed, but called for the housing number to be cut in half to protect wildlife and prevent flooding.

Parish councillor Lars Kramm added: “Tadcaster Road is one of the busiest roads in the village and has a 40mph speed limit. There are visibility issues coming out of the site and we are currently not convinced that the proposed access can keep pedestrians, cyclists and motorists on Tadcaster Road safe.”

Coun Michael Pavlovic asked the developer whether environmental measures such as solar panels or air source heat pumps had been considered.

Gladman’s Chris Lee said such measures could be considered once the site is sold to a housebuilder and the necessary reserved matters planning application is submitted.

Coun Tony Fisher said: “A green belt site – I always struggle with these but this one I’ve lost less sleep over the most. I think this is a fairly good site.

“The devil will be in the detail when it comes to reserved matters and it will be at that point – if I’m on the planning committee – I should be looking for a very high quality scheme with plenty of solar panels and air source heat pumps.

“There is plenty of space around these houses to put sustainable heating systems.”

Coun Janet Looker added: “It is a huge opportunity when you’re doing a new build to build in energy efficiency, because it’s cheaper – retrofitting is just so expensive.”

Coun Pete Kilbane said: “This is a huge opportunity to create an off-road cycle path from Copmanthorpe into the centre of York.”