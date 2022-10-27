More than a dozen drain covers stolen in 'dangerous act of vandalism' in Yorkshire

The covers have been taken over the past few days from the South Bank area of York. The thefts have been reported to North Yorkshire Police and council teams have carried out work to make the areas safe.

City of York Council deputy leader Coun Andy D’Agorne said: “Drain cover thefts are a dangerous act of vandalism because they leave large holes in the road. Not only do these pose a serious risk to the public, it also costs the council significant amounts of money and resource to replace. We ask that residents are vigilant – if they see anything suspicious to report it to the police who are investigating.”

North Yorkshire Police chief inspector Chris Brumfitt said: “We are aware of several instances of thefts of drain covers in York. This type of crime doesn’t just have a cost implication to the taxpayer, it also creates a safety issue for pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists. I would urge anyone who has any information to report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101 or online using reference number NYP-21102022-0207.”

Drain covers are being stolen by thieves across York

