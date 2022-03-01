More Ukrainian refugees to be able to settle in the UK Priti Patel announces

The Home Secretary has told the Commons that the adult parents, grandparents, children over the age of 18 and siblings of those already settled in the UK will now be eligible, a rapid extension of the policy after she originally said only immediate family members could come.

Ms Patel said that those settled here will be able to "bring a wider group of family members to the UK", with leave to remain initially granted for 12 months, and Labour have expressed "considerable relief" at the change in policy.

The Government will also establish a humanitarian sponsorship pathway which will open up a route to Britain for those who may not have family ties.

File photo dated 04/01/2022 of Home Secretary Priti Patel

“Those who come under this scheme will also be granted leave for an initial period of 12 months and they will be able to work and have access to public services.

“The Home Office will work closely with all our international partners on the ground to ensure that displaced Ukrainians that are in need of a home are supported," the Home Secretary told colleagues.

Ministers have been facing intense pressure to allow more refugees fleeing the war into the UK, as images of long queues at the Ukrainian borders have been broadcast around the world.

Shadow Home Secretary and Yorkshire MP Yvette Cooper expressed thanks that the Government has "now accepted we must do more" however she had a number of questions about making sure people will not be turned away.

She added: “Does the sponsoring family member have to be British or have to have indefinite leave to remain? What about Ukrainians here on work visas, on study visas, who have come maybe as lorry drivers or on visitor visas?

“Surely she is not expecting to turn their families away? When people are fleeing Russian authoritarianism and war, I assume she will not be applying a test based on which bureaucratic box UK residents tick?

“Can she make a simple commitment now that family members from Ukraine who are fleeing persecution are all welcome here in the UK – no matter what visa their family member here in the UK has, that we will give them sanctuary?”

Speaking on a trip to Poland earlier today, Mr Johnson hinted that there may be a new resettlement scheme to come.

He told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki: “We stand ready, clearly, to take Ukrainian refugees in our own country, working with you, in considerable numbers, as we always have done and always will.”

Previously it had been expected that around 100,000 Ukrainians would be eligible to come to the UK, but that has now risen to 200,000 under the widened scheme.

But Downing Street acknowledged those numbers were “indicative only” as it was “impossible to predict” how many would want to come, rather than stay in countries closer to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We think it is right to have that open offer so that they can bring loved ones and be reunited with them should they wish to make that journey.”

Boris Johnson also set out plans for a scheme allowing organisations and individuals to sponsor Ukrainians to come to the UK.