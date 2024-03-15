MPs find 'no compelling evidence' of levelling up funding achieving anything

Work by the cross-party Public Accounts Committee (PAC), published today, found that just over 10 per cent of the funding available for projects has been spent and is “making a difference on the ground”.

In what is a damning assessment of the legacy project of Boris Johnson carried on by Rishi Sunak, it found that of the £10.47 billion of funding that must be used by 2026, local authorities have only received £3.7 billion and spent less than half of that.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

The committee said that projects were now plagued by delays despite being approved by civil servants because they were “shovel-ready” suggesting that officials did not “properly understand” the readiness of proposals submitted by councils.

Labour MP and Public Accounts Committee chair Meg Hillier introduces witnesses appearing before the committee at the House of Commons, London, after the influential parliamentary committee said public "bickering" between Theresa May and the NHS over funding at a time when the health service is facing severe financial problems is an "insult to taxpayers"

In an interview with The Yorkshire Post, Meg Hillier, the Labour chair of PAC, said that the promise of Boris Johnson’s vision had now become a “wasted opportunity”.

“We’re cross-party and we’re all dismayed. There are no compelling examples of what has been achieved.

She added that every MP on the committee would say it was a “real disappointment” as the stated aim of levelling up, to fairly distribute money around the UK, is not one it particularly objects to.

“It hasn’t completely failed yet but to be delayed so spectacularly, and now to have no compelling examples, shows that it’s a wasted opportunity.”

Ms Hillier said that what struck MPs on her committee was the “bitter unfairness” created in Whitehall.

“Round one went through quite slowly, but it went through. For round two, anyone successful from round one was told after they applied that they weren’t eligible.

“They changed the rules again for round three, and decided they’re only going to go to people who put in round two applications but weren’t successful.

“I think it's very confusing for people bidding, councils have been left in limbo, and the taxpayers have been left in the dark. It's not up there with our, with the best projects that the government has ever delivered.”

Henri Murison, Chief Executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said “Giving money directly to Mayors and the poorest councils would have been a far more cost-effective way of delivering a much bigger impact, in a much shorter time.”

Cllr Martin Tett, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, said that many of the delays were down to “the pandemic and inflation” which in turn has led to increasing construction costs and wider supply and skills shortages.

Earlier this month Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that the Government’s progress report on its levelling up missions will be delayed until after the next election.

Ms Hillier described the decision as “really poor”, adding that if there’s £10 billion set aside “people just want to know where it’s spent”.

“Not doing it until after the election sounds like they are dodging it.

“They announced the towns fund before the last election, naming places that were, funnily enough, marginal seats, and now when it comes to the next election they don’t want to reveal it when the news isn’t so good.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Shadow Levelling Up Secretary, said: "The Conservatives have utterly abandoned any pretence of trying to achieve their mission to level up Britain.

“This report confirms that the Tories’ begging-bowl approach to funding bids has wasted scarce public resources, forcing local authorities to spend precious time, effort and funds to bid for pots of money, many of which they have no chance of getting.”

A DLUHC spokesperson said: “We’re proud that we've committed £15billion since 2019 to often overlooked areas, agreeing historic devolution deals, and shifting power and money out of Westminster. This money is regenerating town centres, creating new infrastructure and helping to level up communities across the UK.