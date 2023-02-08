Network Rail is pressing ahead with plans to create a new, stepped bridge over the railway line between York and Church Fenton despite fears it will exclude people from the countryside.

A level crossing is to be removed as part of the transpennine route upgrade, which will see train travels more regularly through Copmanthorpe at speeds of up to 125 mph across four tracks. Copmanthorpe Parish Council supports the closure, but is concerned about the proposed replacement of an 8.3 metre high footbridge with nearly 90 steps at Beckett’s Crossing.

The council says it will prevent some people who currently use the route – including families with younger children, dog walkers and the elderly – from continuing to do so. Copmanthorpe Parish Council has asked for an alternative footbridge, such as a ramped design, which provides disabled access.

But Network Rail argues the crossing, which is part of the Ebor Way, is not currently used by anybody with reduced mobility who would require a fully accessible bridge – due to rough terrain on either side. And it claims a fully accessible bridge would cost between £3m and £5m extra public money, with more land purchase required and the construction of large “visually intrusive” ramps.

The new bridge will 'exclude people from the countryside' according to campaigners

Parish council chairman Robert West said: “We are now looking to enlist the help of City of York Council and the local MPs for York and York Outer to lobby the Secretary of State to ensure that Network Rail provides a new safer crossing that is accessible to all those currently using the crossing and the many more wishing to use the crossing in the future to access an improved road-free link to Bishopthorpe.”

In May last year, York Council’s executive member or transport Coun Andy D’Agorne rejected Network Rail’s application to divert the public right of way via the proposed stepped bridge.

He said at that the time the proposals would feel threatening for lone women and would not be accessible for people in wheelchairs.

He added this week: “I do hope our local MP’s can ensure that the much-needed safe alternative crossing is accessible to all who want to use it, now and in the future.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy did not respond to a request for comment.

Campaigners also claim the proposal would hinder a possible future active travel route linking Copmanthorpe and Bishopthorpe, though Network Rail says their design would not stop ramps being added independently later.

The plan ultimately requires government approval.